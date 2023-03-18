People participating in a medicine drop event this week to safely dispose of unwanted medications were given a surprise to help them keep their current meds safe — lockboxes.

Safety advocates handed out the medical lockboxes to visitors who disposed of pills and other medication during Thursday’s two-hour Operation Medicine Drop at the ECU Health Wellness Center on Stantonsburg Road.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.