...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA EXCEPT
FOR THE OUTER BANKS FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE...Most of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Ellen Walston, director of Pitt County Safe Kids at ECU Health Medical Center, pours a bag of unwanted medication into a box to be safely disposed of at the ECU Health Wellness Center Thursday. The drop-off was part of Operation Medicine Drop which aims to cut down on danger to people and waterways.
A medical lockbox provided by the the Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use contains information packets as well as space to store needles or other medical items safely, away from children or others who might take them intentionally or accidentally.
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Detective Meredith Mooring takes a bag of medication from a resident at the event.
People participating in a medicine drop event this week to safely dispose of unwanted medications were given a surprise to help them keep their current meds safe — lockboxes.
Safety advocates handed out the medical lockboxes to visitors who disposed of pills and other medication during Thursday’s two-hour Operation Medicine Drop at the ECU Health Wellness Center on Stantonsburg Road.
Drivers handed off boxes and bags of medication to Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and ECU Health Medical Center staff. Ellen Walston, director of Pitt County Safe Kids at ECU Health Medical Center, said the unused, unwanted and expired medicine will be incinerated to prevent it from causing any harm to the environment or people.
“The purpose is to protect our waterways,” Walston said. “We don’t want families to flush those medications. We also are protecting children. We don’t want children to take those medicines accidentally. We also are wanting to keep them out of the hands of adults that may use them inappropriately.”
Walston said the operation usually collects “several hundred pounds” of medications that can easily cause unintentional poisoning in children. She said that “safe storage is up and out of sight” because putting pills on a high or hard-to-reach space where they remain visible — like the top of a refrigerator — could encourage kids to climb and risk further injury.
To help with keeping pills and other substances out of sight, ECU Health added a new partner, the Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use, which provided the medication lockboxes that Lillie Malpass, the group’s executive director, said are convenient at home or during periods of travel.
“They just pop open and there are places you can store insulin needles, your pills or anything like that,” Malpass said. “It’s a really good way to keep things safe and secure.”
The coalition also handed out lists of locations in Pitt County where residents can drop off medication to be destroyed at any time. Those locations are:
Pharmacy East, 1850 W. Arlington Blvd., Greenville
Walmart Pharmacy, 4600 E. 10th St., Greenville
CVS Pharmacy, 4240 S. Main St., Farmville
Walmart Pharmacy, 2840 Gateway Drive., Greenville
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, 100 W. Third St., Greenville
CVS Pharmacy, 1895 E. Fire Tower Road, Greenville
ECU Pharmacy, 517 Moye Blvd., Greenville,
CVS Pharmacy, 770 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville
Walgreens Pharmacy, 671 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville
Family Practice Pharmacy, 101 Heart Drive, Greenville
Along with children and waterways, Walston said that the drop-off event helps prevent people with substance use problems from harming themselves. She said residents should dispose of unneeded, unused opioids so sticky-fingered visitors can’t avail themselves of easily accessible potentially harmful drugs in bathroom medicine cabinets and other storage areas.
Malpass said the coalition was instrumental in developing an opioid action plan to address the epidemic and in developing proposals for agencies who wanted to benefit from legal settlements won from manufacturers and distributors of opioids for practices that created the crisis.
On March 6 Greenville City Council and the Pitt County Board of Commissioners signed off on a settlement expected to bring just under $8 million for treatment, prevention and education programs — $7 million for the county and $849,000 for the city — over 15 years.
In 2021, the commissioners signed off on another settlement that is bringing $8.8 million and council OKd a settlement for just over $1 million. That money will be distributed over an 18-year period.
“Community organizations did receive money, we are one of those,” Malpass said. “We are going to be doing a lot of education on safe opioids and things like that.
“I think it’s a really good start, and over the 18 years the settlement is for, I hope the community stakeholders can make progress and keep making Pitt County even better.”