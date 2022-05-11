The public can weigh in on Greenville’s proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget and the budgets for Greenville Utilities Commission, Sheppard Memorial Library and Pitt-Greenville Convention and Visitors Bureau during the City Council’s Thursday meeting.
Greenville city staff is proposing a $149.9 million budget that keeps the city’s tax rate at 48.95 cents per $100 valuation. The budget includes a 4 percent merit/market rate pay adjustment for employees along with a 2.7 percent salary structure alignment.
Sixty-four percent of the proposed budget — $95 million — will go to the general fund that covers police, fire, recreation, public works, engineering and other departments and services.
It increases overall spending by about 4 percent over last year’s $144 million plan. Among the spending recommendations:
- $250,000 for pedestrian safety projects
- $2.8 million for street paving
- $1.2 million in funding for infrastructure improvement projects
- $2.95 million for vehicle replacements
- $600,000 for contracted mowing, landscaping and the Adopt-a-Street program for maintaining street right-of-ways and city facilities.
- $91,000 for the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge.
- $80,000 for Greenville Grooves and Juneteenth celebrations, PirateFest, Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve celebrations.
- A 1.5 percent increase in funding for Sheppard Memorial Library.
Sheppard Library
The library’s proposed budget is $2.73 million. It includes $1.4 million from the city, which will cover a 3 percent market/merit adjustment for employees, said Greg Needham, director of libraries.
The library also is requesting $53,333 in one-time funds to replace the library’s heating and air conditioning controls system.
Pitt County governing has budgeted $667,000 for the library.
Greenville Utilities
GUC’s recommended budget is $274 million, said General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon.
More than half the budget — $151.3 million — will be spent on the wholesale purchase of electricity and natural gas.
There will be no electric or sewer rate increases, Cannon said. However, the water rate will increase 3.1 percent and the natural gas rate will increase 2.7 percent, he said. Customers with electric, water, sewer and natural gas can expect an average increase of $4.02 in their monthly bill, he said.
The budget also includes a $7 million allocation to the City of Greenville.
GUC also will contribute $500,000 to the Greenville ENC Alliance, $150,000 to the city’s Housing Energy Conservation Program, and transfer $6.5 million from electric and gas rate stabilization funds.
Visitors Bureau
The Convention and Visitors Bureau, also called Visit Greenville-Pitt County, is proposing a $1.67 million budget in the new fiscal year, said Andrew Schmidt, executive director.
The bulk of the funds, $1.2 million will come from occupancy tax, $325,000 will come from sports commission capital reserve fund, $50,000 from the bureau capital reserve and $989,416 from fund balance.
Highlights of the proposed budget are adding a position to return staff to pre-pandemic levels, increased marketing and advertising, increased sponsorships and incentive dollars, increased marketing with the Little League Softball World Series and the creation of a tourism master plan.
The authority also recommends allocating $400,119 for Greenville Convention Center marketing.
The bureau collected $1.8 million in occupancy tax during fiscal year 2020-21.
Current occupancy tax revenue is 57 percent higher than 2020-21 collections and the fiscal year 2022-23 is expected to see a 59 percent increase in occupancy tax collections.
Other public hearings
The budget hearing is one of nine on the council’s agenda. Others will focus on:
- A recommendation for naming the baseball field at Guy Smith Stadium as the Ronald “RV” Vincent Field.
- Annexing Fire Tower Commercial Park, Lot 6, involving 2.22 acres located west of Whitley Drive and north of West Fire Tower Road.
- Annexing Fire Tower Commercial Park, Lot 30, involving 6.163 acres located west of Victory Lane and north of West Fire Tower Road.
- Rezoning 25.3 acres located along the southern right-of-way of Stantonsburg Road/U.S. 264, roughly between Stantonsburg Road and Allen Road from medical-office to medical-residential high-density multi-family.
- Rezoning 6.54 acres located along the northern right-of-way of Dickinson Avenue between West Arlington Boulevard and Spring Forest Road from residential-agricultural to office-residential high-density multi-family.
- Amending the future land use and character map from commercial and potential conservation/open space to residential, high density for 41.67 acres located between Stantonsburg Road (U.S. 264) and MacGregor Downs Road and west of B’s BBQ Road.
- Miscellaneous changes to the zoning ordinance.
- Public hearing for the 2022-23 annual action plan for Community Development Block Grant and HOME programs.
- A second reading and possible vote on the repeal and replacement of the city animal protective services ordinance.