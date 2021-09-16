The proposal to change election districts for the Pitt County Board of Commissioners keys on altering boundaries in four areas around Greenville.
The commissioners voted unanimously on Monday to set public hearings on the plan, which would move areas in downtown Greenville, west Greenville, along the U.S. 264 Bypass near Statonsburg and Allen roads and South Memorial Drive between Greenville and Winterville.
The hearings will be held during the commissioners’ regular meetings at 6 p.m. on Sept. 27 and Oct. 18 in the Eugene James Auditorium in the County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St.
The nine commissioners are elected from six districts and three super districts, which are created by combining two of the smaller districts.
The proposal keeps the all commissioners in their current districts, said James Rhodes, Pitt County Planning and Development director.
Districts in elected bodies are redrawn after every U.S. Census to ensure the populations are balanced. The 2020 census numbers show that the six Pitt County districts should have 28,374 people. Federal rules allow for a 5 percent variance in population.
Under that criteria, Districts 2 and 3 fell below the population requirement. District 2 is a large area of northeast Pitt County and District 3 roughly follows the Tar River east of Greenville.
District 4, much of western Pitt County, saw its population grow 13 percent higher than the balanced ideal. Districts 1 and 5, which include most of Greenville and Winterville, and District 6 in southern Pitt, fall within the 5 percent variation.
The proposal moves areas to increase population in Districts 2 and 3 and decrease population in District 4.
No commissioners objected to the plan, although Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams of District 2 said she is getting complaints from the community about the Board of Education districts.
County Manager Scott Elliott said county staff has no input or influence on how the school board sets its districts.
Rhodes said staff will hold work sessions outside the commissioners’ public meetings to review the maps.
The redistricting proposal is not currently posted on the county website. Rhodes’ presentation can be viewed on www.youtube.com/pittcountync approximately 2 hours and 12 minutes into the video of Monday’s meeting.