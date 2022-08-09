Hula Hooping

Teammates from the Asia-Pacific Region team from the Philippines were not too concerned about the heat on Saturday while hula hooping at Elm Street Park.

 Aaron Hines

Another straight week of high humidity and temperatures in the 90s is treating Little League Softball World Series visitors to an experience locals suffer routinely — sweltering heat.

Morgan Simms, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Newport, said Aug. 2 was the last time the thermometer failed to reach at least 90 in the Greenville area, and temperatures are expected to remain high through Thursday, with heat indices in the range of 100 degrees.


