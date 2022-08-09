Another straight week of high humidity and temperatures in the 90s is treating Little League Softball World Series visitors to an experience locals suffer routinely — sweltering heat.
Morgan Simms, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Newport, said Aug. 2 was the last time the thermometer failed to reach at least 90 in the Greenville area, and temperatures are expected to remain high through Thursday, with heat indices in the range of 100 degrees.
Out of 240 such streaks monitored by the weather service in the area, the current one is the 144th longest. Last month saw temperatures remain 90 degrees or higher from July 16-30.
The region’s longest stretch of high heat was 25 days in 1995. The weather service has been tracking the data since 1897.
Visitors from northern regions said it was not the high temperatures that punished them, but the humidity. Meghan Sparks and other parents of St. Albert Little League out of Alberta, Canada, made a trip to Atlantic Beach over the weekend to beat the heat.
“We might get this temperature but not this humidity,” Sparks said. “The humidity is pretty terrible actually.”
Brian Corris from Milford, Connecticut, said that the heat is “a little different” for his group of girls, but they won’t be rattled by something as trite as a 100 degree heat index.
“This is a special group of girls,” Corris said. “They don’t get rattled. They’re confident; they’re a solid team.”
The farthest travelers come from Bacolod City, Philippines, more than 8,000 miles away, where high heat is not a new phenomenon
“We’re used to this,” Marvin Casino said. “This is nothing where we came from.”
Today’s chance of rain is low, about 20 percent, and Wednesday is 50-50 on whether there will be rainfall according to the service’s detailed forecast. Thursday will see likely rain and scattered storms from 2-8 p.m., according to the weather service forecast on Monday.
Friday is expected to deliver a slight reprieve as temperatures dip into the upper to mid-80s, which could continue through the weekend. Regardless, Simms urged visitors and residents to stay hydrated, seek shade and wear sunscreen.
Cooling tents will be available at Stallings Stadium between the entrance and concession stand if people feel a need to get out of the heat.