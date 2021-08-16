A Greenville home builder has purchased nearly 6,000 tickets to help fill Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with frontline heroes on Sept. 11, what one of the company owners called a win-win at the right time.
Bill Clark Homes made a donation to purchase the remaining upper deck tickets for East Carolina's home opening football game against South Carolina. The Pirate Heroes initiative will give tickets to frontline workers, first responders, military members, health care workers, emergency medical personnel, police officers and firefighters.
"It's about all of these people and it just seemed like the right time to say thank you, because they are still out there in the trenches battling for us," Lance Clark said Monday.
He said that filling stadium seats also should help the game's atmosphere by adding support for the Pirate team on the field.
"We wanted to make an impact for the football team, because we can see they are improving and working hard and everything is looking much better," Clark said. "I think it adds to the excitement for our coaches and our team and for the entire fan base. ... I grew up going to games in the 1980s and remember going to those games and loved it. My brothers loved it. We all loved it.
"Letting these people who have maybe never been to a game, and they can bring their children and sit there with them and experience a game like this, is part of the excitement," Clark said.
The Pirates are in preseason camp in preparation for beginning their season on Sept. 2 in Charlotte against Appalachian State.
Third-year coach Mike Houston addressed the Pirate Heroes initiative after Monday's practice, publicly thanking the Clark family for their donation.
"I just really appreciate the support of Bill and his family for doing this," Houston said. "Obviously it's a major step-up contribution to the (athletics) department and to the football program. It even further helps ensure we'll have a full house on Sept. 11. We have some business to take care of before then, but certainly this is exciting news."
ECU will work with local organizations to distribute the tickets. The organizations also will receive commemorative towels courtesy of Bill Clark Homes.
“Today’s announcement is what makes Pirate Nation unique and special,” ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert said in a release. “We are so appreciative of the Clark Family — Bill, Hunter, Heath, Lance — and their passion to recognize the commitment and sacrifices so many individuals have made during this pandemic.
"We live in a special community where individuals respond selflessly to the call of duty," Gilbert said. "It’s an honor to have those heroes attend our first home game in 2021 and I know our coaches, student-athletes and staff appreciate the gesture.”
“The Clark Family and Bill Clark Homes are loyal supporters of the Pirate Club and staples in our community," Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson said. “This gesture by the Clark Family will create additional excitement inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Sept. 11, but more importantly, it will celebrate the selfless acts of so many individuals. We are looking forward to working with organizations in the coming days to distribute tickets.”