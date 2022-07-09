The inconspicuous Henslow’s sparrow, tiny, quiet and often camouflaged in dense grass, is hardly the kind of species that birding enthusiasts can expect to see on a regular basis. But for nearly two years, Emily Nastase has been able to count on it.
Nastase has been conducting field research since the fall of 2020 at Beaufort County’s Voice of America Game Lands, a nearly 3,000-acre former federal government broadcasting facility located 13 miles northeast of Greenville. From April through July, Nastase, who is pursuing her doctorate in fisheries, wildlife, and conservation biology at North Carolina State University, worked full time alongside three technicians at the site on Cherry Run Road, which was decommissioned by VOA in 2006.
“This is the most reliable place to find a Henslow’s in a three-state radius,” she said. “We want to know why the birds are coming back to this site, specifically. What makes the Voice of America Game Lands so special?”
The site, created when acres of trees were cut down to make room for the VOA transmitting station in the 1960s, has been known to birders for decades. Henslow’s sparrows were spotted from the perimeter in the early 1980s. But it wasn’t until after the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission obtained the property six years ago that it was opened to the public.
One of the commission’s primary objectives was to preserve the habitat for the Henslow’s sparrow, a grassland species that once bred throughout New England but is now essentially considered regionally extinct due to habitat loss.
The bird was on the 2016 State of North America’s Birds Watch List, which includes 432 species that are most at risk of extinction without significant conservation actions. Listed as endangered in Canada, the sparrow does not have federally protected status in the United States, but it is listed as threatened, endangered or of special concern in seven states.
While the North American Breeding Bird Survey described Henslow’s sparrow populations as stable or slightly declining over the last five decades, Partners in Flight has placed it on its Yellow Watch List for species with declining populations.
According to the North American Bird Conservation Initiative, grassland birds like the Henslow’s have suffered more losses than shore birds or forest birds over the last half century. In its State of the Birds report in 2019, NABCI noted a 53% reduction in grassland birds since 1970, a loss of more than 720 million birds.
But over the last decade, wildlife diversity biologist John Carpenter has seen the population of the Henslow’s sparrow increase at Voice of America Game Lands. Carpenter, who began counting singing males at the site in 2011 as part of his work for N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, was pleased to see NCSU partner with the commission to study the unique Henslow’s population.
“I felt like we took it as far as I could with a more limited crew and with other commitments I had,” Carpenter said of earlier studies, which allowed him to spend about one week each year working to locate birds at the site. “We had a sense of where they were, but we wanted to answer some deeper questions.”
Researchers from the university aim to do just that, continuing the population counts the commission began more than a decade ago but also tracking the Henslow’s movement and studying vegetation and other conditions that may make the site appealing to the birds. Already, Nastase and her team have managed to find Henslow’s nests, hidden deep in the grass, believed to be the first discovered on the property.
“We found a lot of nests in the wire grass, which is really exciting because this type of wire grass probably is not in the Midwest prairies where the rest of the Henslow’s are,” Nastase said, adding that researchers are conducting genetic studies of the birds to determine if the sparrows are different from the Henslow’s found in the Midwest.
“Historically, there were two subspecies,” she explained. “There was the one along the East Coast, which is supposed to be extinct; that’s what everyone thinks. We’re wondering if maybe these birds are a remnant subspecies of that eastern Henslow’s.”
Before joining the project, Nastase had never considered working with a sparrow species.
“When I was coming back to grad school I wanted to work with a pretty, tropical songbird,” she said, laughing, “something flashy and fun.”
The Henslow’s, named by John James Audubon in honor of friend and botany professor John Stevens Henslow, is hardly showy. Although it has an unusual, olive-green head, the sparrow weighs a mere 12 grams and has an unimpressive song that sounds like it might be coming from an insect.
But Nastase and her technicians have been trained to listen. This year they have heard 200 to 300 of the birds from 50 survey stations located throughout the property, which is more than twice the size of Goose Creek State Park, in nearby Washington, N.C.
Those stations help researchers to identify what areas of the game lands are most suitable for the sparrows, which are thought to prefer weedy fields with tall grass rather than forested areas. To maintain such a habitat, the commission uses controlled burning, dividing the land into half a dozen areas and burning one third of the fields each year.
“Without the management from the commission, the birds would not still be here,” Nastase said. “The trees encroach so quickly.”
Researchers, who generally conclude their seasonal work by the end of July, plan to remain a little longer this year in order to discover when exactly the Henslow’s leave the site and head south. They are tracking the birds, not only as they move about the game lands habitat but also to determine where they spend the winter along the Gulf Coast. Already, preliminary findings indicate that some of the birds later return to the game lands site.
“We’ve been able to find the same birds from last year,” Nastase said. “There’s definitely something about this site that makes them want to come back.”
Carpenter said there had been limited evidence of site fidelity in the past, but the new findings reinforce the significance of the game lands to the Henslow’s sparrow.
“(This) just emphasizes the importance that we continue to manage and maintain it for this species,” he said. “They don’t really have many other options of places to go.”