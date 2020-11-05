RALEIGH — Several statewide political races remained close enough on Wednesday that remaining mail-in ballots to be counted between now and Nov. 13 could change the outcome.
The Associated Press reported that the U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham was still too early to call Wednesday, even though Tillis declared victory with 48.73 percent of the vote to Cunningham’s 46.94 percent.
Other races were even closer, including the top of the ticket. President Donald Trump earned 49.98 percent of the vote while Democratic challenger Joe Biden had 48.57.
The races for state Supreme Court chief justice and state attorney general also were within 1 percentage point, and other judicial and Council of State races were within two points.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were still up to 117,000 outstanding mail-in absentee ballots and an unknown number of provisional ballots cast.
The margin between Tillis and Cunningham was 96,707 votes; between Trump and Biden, 76,707. In other tight races, according to Tuesday’s totals:
- Attorney General Josh Stein defeated Republican challenger Jim O’Neill by 10,766 votes.
- Republican Paul Newby defeated Chief Justice Cheri Beasley by 3,742 votes.
- Republican Justice Phil Berger Jr. defeated Democratic Challenger Lucy Inman by 98,424 votes.
- Auditor Beth Wood defeated Republican challenger Tony Street by 90,034 votes.
- Republican candidate for labor commissioner Josh Dobson defeated Democrat Jessica Holmes by 91,834 votes.
Mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 have until Nov. 12 to arrive at local elections offices. The statewide canvass to certify Tuesday’s voting takes place the following day. Candidates who lose by 1 percent or less may ask for a recount.
Although The Associated Press had not declared a winner in the senate race, Tillis played the role of the victor on Tuesday night to supporters gathered north of Charlotte.
“What we accomplished tonight was a stunning victory and we did it against all the odds,” he said to a cheering crowd.
Cunningham has not personally addressed the results so far, but campaign manager Devan Barber said in an emailed statement Wednesday: “The State Board of Elections is continuing to count ballots, and we plan to allow that process to be carried out, so every voter can have their voice heard.”
Tillis had faced a tough partisan battle with Cunningham, an attorney and military reservist recruited heavily for the race by national Democrats.
The race in the presidential battleground was already being closely watched before word of Cunningham’s extramarital admission and Tillis’ coronavirus diagnosis upended the contest in early October. It was the most expensive Senate race ever, with $282 million spent by the two campaigns and outside groups in the general election, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. It attracted enormous amounts of outside money because of its impact on which party controls the Senate.
Cunningham’s campaign authenticated sexually suggestive text messages — initially reported on by a conservative website — between him and a woman who was not his wife. Days later, the woman confirmed other texts about the relationship and told The Associated Press she had an intimate encounter with Cunningham as recently as July.
Cunningham said repeatedly that he had “taken responsibility for the hurt that I’ve caused in my personal life” but failed to respond to questions about whether he had been involved in any other extramarital affairs. The U.S. Army Reserve also announced it was investigating Cunningham, a lieutenant colonel, but didn’t give specifics.
Cunningham, 47, said the race wasn’t about his personal life, but rather issues such as health care and COVID-19 relief that he said Tillis had failed to address adequately while in the Senate. Democratic allies came to Cunningham’s defense in the days after the affair surfaced and reinforced their support for his candidacy.
Tillis, a former IBM consultant, tested positive for the coronavirus several days after attending the Sept. 26 White House event announcing the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Unlike most people at the event, Tillis wore a face mask, but he took it off once indoors. Many attendees — including Trump — later tested positive for COVID-19.
Tillis, 60, campaigned on a record of passing Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, confirming scores of conservative judges and helping the country recover from the pandemic. But Cunningham noted that Tillis had voted to do away with President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law and couldn’t be trusted to protect working families.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.