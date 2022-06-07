More than three dozen students graduating from Pitt County Schools Early College High School today will receive more than a high school diploma.
Of 50 graduates set to walk across the stage this morning at the Greenville Convention Center, 38 also have earned an associate’s degree from Pitt Community College during their high school years. Four have earned two associate’s degrees.
Principal Wynn Whittington said the Class of 2022 includes 23 fourth-year seniors and 27 “super seniors,” who remained in high school a fifth year in order to earn additional college credits.
“They have endured so much adversity during the pandemic and they have reached the finish line,” Whittington said in a statement. “The graduates have stood the test and have been rewarded through the completion of degrees, diplomas, and many full scholarships to four-year colleges and universities.”
Thirty-eight of the graduates are continuing to college, and one is joining the U.S. Air Force. A dozen graduates are scheduled to join the workforce, including six who will participate in Pharma K12. The workforce training development initiative, a partnership between PCS, the N.C. Biotechnology Center and Thermo Fisher Scientific, is designed to prepare graduates for jobs at Thermo Fisher.
Pitt County Schools’ six traditional high schools will host graduation ceremonies this week at Minges Coliseum on the campus of East Carolina University. Tickets are required for admittance. The schedule includes:
D.H. Conley High School, 2:30 p.m. Friday
J.H. Rose High School, 6:30 p.m. Friday
South Central High School, 8 a.m. Saturday
Farmville Central High School, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Ayden-Grifton High School, 3:30 p.m. Saturday
North Pitt High School, 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
A graduation ceremony for Pitt Academy will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at South Central High School.