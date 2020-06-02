Pitt County Schools began a week’s worth of commencement ceremonies on Monday, with graduates wearing a different accessory than those in previous years. Besides traditional caps and gowns, tassels and cords, seniors were outfitted in a face mask featuring their school colors and insignia.
Due to coronavirus, face masks are a requirement not only for students, but for anyone attending one of the county’s public school graduations this year. Social distancing practices also are being enforced at the ceremonies, held on school football fields, and graduates are limited to two guests each.
“Just when we thought we knew how the rest of the school year was going to turn out, a pandemic comes and turns our world upside down,” Rose Katherine Loera, student body president of PCS Early College High School, said in her graduation address.
“Although it’s not how we all imagined it would be in the beginning, I’m glad this day came to fruition so that our class could come together and celebrate our accomplishments in making it to the finish line.”
Sixty-nine graduates were honored at the ceremony, held on the field at South Central High School. Nine graduates of Pitt Academy, the district’s alternative education program, received their diplomas earlier in the day.
More than 1,700 PCS graduates are expected to participate in ceremonies that continue through June 8. The county’s three largest high schools, D.H. Conley, J.H. Rose and South Central, will divide graduates between two ceremonies to limit the number of people at each graduation. All ceremonies will be live-streamed and available for download.
This spring’s graduation was the second in the history of the Early College High School, which graduated 22 students sooner than expected in May 2019. Because early college students earn both high school diplomas and associate’s degrees, it typically takes them five years to graduate.
“From the first day you walked into the doors of the modular unit, you set the example for others to follow,” Principal Wynn Whittington told graduates on Monday.
Both he and Loera kept their masks on during their speeches, although the district’s policy permits speakers to remove masks when addressing the audience. Whittington also wore gloves as he stood behind a podium that held a bottle of hand sanitizer.
“This chapter in the book of school administration was missing, having graduation with masks, gloves, 10 feet apart,” Whittington said. “Your last year of high school has somewhat been defined by COVID-19, but you’ve not let it define you or prevent you from being successful in accomplishing your dreams.”
Graduates expressed a similar sentiment on Saturday at John Paul II Catholic High School, where participants were required to have their temperature tested prior to entering the gymnasium where the ceremony was held.
Many family members could only watch the ceremony virtually, with some sitting in the parking lot. Teachers were not able to attend.
“COVID-19 has forever changed society but should not change the Class of 2020’s dreams and goals in the pursuit of being productive citizens in our society,” JPII Class President Frida Raya said.
Raya, who plans to attend East Carolina University, said she would have liked to have brought her sisters to graduation along with her parents. She said she had family members who were watching online.
Salutatorian Cristian Bernal said that after the cancellation of prom, he was concerned that there might not be a graduation ceremony either.
“It was really important to actually see that we were going to have one and we were going to have a final moment with our class,” said Bernal, who plans to attend ECU in the fall.
Graduate Karsen Barfield, who plans to attend Meredith College in the fall, said the event was bittersweet.
“I’m thankful that we were still able to have it, but it’s still sad that this is what it’s come to and that we all had to wear masks,” she said. “But I was so thankful I was able to experience it actually as a graduation and not virtually.”
Graduate Nathan Woolard said he missed his peers’ laughter and being in the classroom with them but was glad to get to see them again before beginning his studies at Pitt Community College.
His mother, Regina Woolard, had been worried that there may have not been a graduation.
“We were just all delighted when we could all come together, even though we have an older son and he wasn’t able to be here, so it was kind of heartbreaking,” she said. “But, then again, it was kind of a relief too because we got to have a graduation.”
Staff writers Elizabeth Johnson and Kim Grizzard contributed to this report.