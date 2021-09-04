Jeff Stelly
AGE: 28
SCHOOL: Ayden-Grifton High School
I TEACH: AVID II, civics and economics, world history
HOMETOWN: Chesapeake, Va.
EDUCATION: bachelor of science degrees in history and history education from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: five
WHAT I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO MOST ABOUT STARTING THIS NEW SCHOOL YEAR IS: I am very excited about the challenge of engaging a new generation of learners this year whose expectations, capabilities and abilities in the classroom have evolved due to the pandemic. I believe that our teaching in the building is more rooted in belief that our students can and will succeed than ever before. This generation is very well prepared to handle real world concepts and is eager to develop real world skills, and I believe that this year will be an excellent year in that development.
Sarah Renee Ayers Woolard
AGE: 53
SCHOOL: D.H. Conley High School
I TEACH: English (grades 9-11)
HOMETOWN: Greenville
EDUCATION: associate of fine arts from Pitt Community College; bachelor of science in English and bachelor of science in health information, East Carolina University; National Board Certified Teacher
YEARS TEACHING: 16
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I was inspired to be a teacher by having teachers who believed in me. Mrs. Cowardin, Mrs. Boston, Mr. Richardson, Mrs. Barnhill and Mrs. Snow showered all their students by exercising literature to help students think critically and become better versions of themselves. Therefore, being a guide to help students thrive utilizing reading became both my passion and my reward.
Mark Messaris
AGE: 27
SCHOOL: Innovation Early College High School
I TEACH: AVID (11th grade) and English (12th grade)
HOMETOWN: Baltimore, Md.
EDUCATION: bachelor of arts in secondary education and English from the University of Maryland
YEARS TEACHING: seven
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS THE TEACHER WHO: understands them as people.
Lauren Wasilick
AGE: 31
SCHOOL: North Pitt High School
I TEACH: health and physical education, sports medicine
HOMETOWN: Raleigh
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in health and master of health education from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: six
WHAT I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO MOST ABOUT STARTING THIS NEW SCHOOL YEAR IS: seeing all my students face to face and being able to make a difference in their lives in meaningful ways every day.
Obioma Chukwu
AGE: 46
SCHOOL: Pitt County Schools Early College High School
I TEACH: high school
HOMETOWN: Raleigh
EDUCATION: bachelor of science degree in biochemistry, North Carolina State University; master of education in science education, N.C. teaching certification, East Carolina University; National Board Certification
YEARS TEACHING: 24
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: I want every student to be the best version of themselves every single day.