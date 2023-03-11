It is not unusual for McGinnis Theatre to go dark for a week in March during East Carolina University’s spring break. But this year, high school theater students have taken center stage.

Dozens of students from Pitt County Schools were part of the annual Day of Theatre at the university’s School of Theatre and Dance on Thursday, and hundreds more began arriving Friday for the North Carolina Thespian Festival, being hosted for the first time at ECU.


