It is not unusual for McGinnis Theatre to go dark for a week in March during East Carolina University’s spring break. But this year, high school theater students have taken center stage.
Dozens of students from Pitt County Schools were part of the annual Day of Theatre at the university’s School of Theatre and Dance on Thursday, and hundreds more began arriving Friday for the North Carolina Thespian Festival, being hosted for the first time at ECU.
School of Theatre and Dance Director Jayme Klinger Host said 600 students and about 100 educators are attending this weekend’s event, which will include one-act performances from schools across the state, along with workshops by theater professionals.
“We’re really excited to welcome that many thespians into eastern North Carolina,” Host said. “It’s a wonderful time to celebrate theater and let the kids come together from all the different high schools.”
Gracie Schremp feels fortunate to be able to represent J.H. Rose High School, the only school in Pitt County to participate in the weekend event. Schremp, who got her start in theater at Whirligig Stage, will perform “She Used to Be Mine” from “Waitress” at the festival, which continues through Sunday on campus. She was among Rose students who qualified for the state event based on their performances at International Thespian Society’s regional competition in January.
There were no prizes to be won at the sixth annual Day of Theatre, which brought students from all six of Pitt County’s traditional public high schools to Messick Theatre Arts Building on Thursday. The event, created by North Pitt High School theatre arts teacher Julie George and former South Central High School theater arts teacher Chelsea Cullen, aims to be collaborative rather than competitive.
“We started this six years ago because there wasn’t an all-county event for theater,” George said. “There’s all-county orchestra, all-county chorus and all-county band, but there’s not anything for theater.
“It’s a great time for community and collaborating,” she said. “Usually we’re the only (theater) teacher in our school.”
As part of the event, ECU graduate Lisanne Shaffer-Dickerson helped to show theater teachers and students around her alma mater. Shaffer-Dickerson, who took the stage in performances including “Inherit the Wind” and “Smoky Joe’s Cafe” during her years at ECU, returned last fall assistant professor of theater education, following nine years as a theater teacher and director of musical theater at Brooklyn High School of the Arts in New York.
In addition to introducing theater students to ECU, Day of Theatre provides professional theater instruction designed to help them expand their knowledge of areas including costume design, clowning, improvisation, and movement. This year’s workshops were led by Jim Bray, a teaching assistant professor of professional acting, and Delta Smith, assistant professor of design and production area coordinator, along with former ECU Theatre and Dance students Emily Jane Acree and Matt White.
D.H. Conley High School junior Aida Boaten, who has been featured in school productions of “Beauty and the Beast” and “Grease,” could hardly wait to attend this year’s workshops.
“Last year, it really opened my eyes,” Boaten said. “I learned so much.”
In addition to Boaten, who will portray Sharpay in Conley’s production of “High School Musical” next month, Day of Theatre drew teen actors who already have community theater productions on their resumes. Participants included South Central’s Leo Wilkie, who recently starred as Dorothy in Farmville Community Arts Council’s “Wizard of Oz,” and Ayden-Grifton High School’s Abigail “Tyler” Tyer, who is currently starring as the Artful Dodger in Magnolia Art Center’s “Oliver!”
North Pitt High School’s Jaden Bond came to the event with the hope of honing his improvisation skills in a workshop led by White.
“I enjoy improv,” said Bond, who has served as an unscripted host for his school’s talent show. “I get to be myself and still connect to the audience.”
Bond, a junior, is interested in studying theater at ECU. That was a path that White pursued nearly two decades ago when he came to Greenville from Hertford.
A self-described class clown, White has gone on to perform in comedy festivals across the country and to be named winner of “NC Funniest” in 2020. In addition to performing stand-up, the Raleigh-based comedian also conducts comedy and improv workshops for students throughout the state.
He credits a workshop he attended at College of the Albemarle when he was still in high school with helping set him on his current path of acting rather than athletics.
“Improv was one of the things that happened there that kind of made it stand out for me,” White said. “It was my first taste of it.”
George sees Day of Theatre as a way to promote relationships, rather than rivalries, among local theater students.
“So much of our high schools are pitted against each other in competition, and this is the opposite of that,” she said. “We’re creating art together as opposed to being across the gym from each other or across the ball field from each other. It’s a great way for our students to interact with other high school students in an area that they love.”