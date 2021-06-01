A rising senior at East Carolina University has been selected for a state program that develops leadership skills and helps students gain a better understanding of key issues facing public higher education.
Shaelyn Raleigh has been named one of six 2021 Marian Drane Graham Scholars, the University of North Carolina System announced. She and the other scholars will participate in the eight-week immersive and experiential summer program.
The scholars are placed in a state government agency where they will gain working experience in the fields of public service and higher education.
Raleigh, who also is an ECU Scholar, will be placed in the N.C. Business Committee for Education located in the Governor’s Office.
“I am eager to explore issues associated with education policy and equal access to higher education,” Raleigh said. “Understanding these policies will provide me with the knowledge to create a more equitable education system.”
Scholars will work with UNC System leaders during the summer, tour individual campuses and visit with key state policy leaders and elected officials in North Carolina and Washington, D.C., in July.
The program will operate remotely this summer with in-person site visits in July.
Each scholar also will work with UNC System staff to develop and present a capstone project outlining the role of higher education in North Carolina.
“We are excited to welcome our six new scholars,” said Kimberly van Noort, senior vice president for academic affairs. “This year’s group of scholars has the unique experience of seeing what it has taken to keep our state’s higher education system running during the pandemic and how resilient our universities and state institutions are.”
Raleigh is majoring in exercise physiology and minoring in nutrition. She plans to graduate in May 2022.
Raleigh said she hopes to attend graduate school for either education or public policy or perhaps attend law school.
She is an AmeriCorps member serving as a STEM-Enrichment assistant for STEMCorps East in Greenville. She was recently elected vice president of the NC LeaderCorps Council.
“Our focus is on improving STEM education for underserved youth in the area,” Raleigh said.
She is chairwoman of the EC Scholars Roundtable, the governing body for ECU’s merit scholarship program.
This year’s other scholars are:
Dick Beekman, UNC Charlotte, who will be placed at N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
- Megan Pryor, NC State University, who will be placed at the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
- Sunshine Angulo, UNC Wilmington, who will be placed at the N.C. Community College System.
- Tahlieah Sampson, UNC Charlotte, who will be placed at Student Affairs in the UNC System.
- William Teasley, North Carolina A&T State University, who will be placed at the N.C. Pandemic Recovery Office.
Open to rising juniors and seniors, the scholars program began in 2013 and is named for Marian Drane Graham, the wife of Frank Porter Graham, the first president of the consolidated UNC System.