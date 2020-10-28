A new COVID-19 testing site in Greenville is providing a convenient way for community members to receive the COVID-19 test.
The testing site, operated by Vidant Health, is open to anyone in the public. With flexible hours — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday — the goal is to provide testing that is convenient and rapid. The tests are typically completed within 24 hours so the results can be communicated shortly thereafter and responded to by both patient and physician.
Community members across eastern North Carolina are welcome to drive up to the site at Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive for testing at no cost to the patient. While testing is free, insurance information must be collected from those who have it for required CARES ACT documentation and visitors must have a photo ID. The whole process takes a matter of minutes.
“Having a drive-up testing site is one of the safest ways to do high-capacity testing because social distancing is built in to the process,” said Dave Harlow, vice president of operations for allied health and laboratory services. “Vidant is one of the few organizations that can produce this type of testing capacity and turnaround times. It’s something to be really proud of and it makes it easier than ever for community members to get tested and know their status.”
Testing is a foundational component in a robust response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Understanding the prevalence of the virus in the community is key to containing its spread and helping patients get the care they need. The speed at which test results are returned has improved as well, which has been a focus of Vidant’s testing efforts.
In addition to testing, measures like wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands often can help stop the spread and keep you well.
Vidant’s robust and state-of-the-art testing program is the backbone of its COVID-19 response. The Greenville drive-up testing site is a direct result of Vidant’s investment in advanced testing technology and capacity, and a true demonstration of the organization living its mission of improving the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina.
“We have multiple platforms for testing and as a result of our commitment to the response, we have built one of the most sophisticated testing mechanisms in the entire state,” Harlow said. “With that being said, we are prepared to respond to whatever testing needs may arise.”
In addition to COVID-19 testing, Vidant encourages community members to receive their annual flu vaccine and continue to wear a mask to help protect themselves and their loved ones this flu season.
For more information on the Greenville COVID-19 testing site and flu vaccinations, visit Vidanthealth.com/SafeCommunity or call 252-847-8000.