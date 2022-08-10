Russell Hill

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

A veteran tax office worker has been appointed to a two-year term as Pitt County tax administrator less than a month after being named interim administrator.

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted for Russell Hill following a closed session during its Monday board meeting. His new role becomes effective Aug. 21.


