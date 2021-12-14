WINTERVILLE — Family, friends and elected officials gathered at Pitt County Community College on Saturday to witness the a ceremony swearing in Richard “Ricky” Hines as the first black mayor in the town’s 124-year history.
Hines was elected in a tight race in November after four years on the council. He succeeds Douglas Jackson who did not seek re-election after 24-years as mayor of Winterville, which is Pitt County’s second largest town with a population of about 10,000.
Reminiscent of his 2017 election to town council, which was decided in Superior Court after he beat his opponent by one vote, last month’s recount confirmed Hines received three more votes than the runner-up to earn this year’s victory.
Hines joked, “Of course with me, it always comes down to every single vote being counted not once, but twice.”
Friend Angela Moore Thomas, dean of the School of Health Sciences at Vance-Granville Community College, characterized Hines as a compassionate leader.
“He has never lost sight of who he was, who he is, where he came from or where he is going. We know Ricky Earl as a humble individual who is willing to extend a hand laterally, because he does not look down on anyone, as a kind-hearted person who knows the right words to say and as a sensitive guy with a large heart who is not above sharing a tear with those he cares about.”
Before leading Hines through the oath of office, Sen. Don Davis acknowledged his groundbreaking achievement. “This is our democracy, this is democracy at hand. We take our messages and our beliefs to the people and the people then have a chance to cast their votes. The votes have been cast,” Davis said.
Hines won November’s election with 455 votes to Councilwoman Veronica Roberson’s 452 after the recount. Candidate Tucker Moore’s earned 287 votes.
Roberson would have been the first black person and first woman elected as mayor if she had won. She will retain her seat on the five-member council.
Hines, an area tech with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program, was first elected in 2017 to fill an unexpired term then was reelected in 2019.
Hines’ election as mayor will create a vacancy on the Town Council; filling the seat was among items on the agenda for last night’s council meeting, when Hines was installed along with council members Johnny Moye and Mark Smith, both re-elected in November.
After Hines was sworn Saturday, he gave an emotional address to the room of supporters. He explained that he has been a resident of Winterville for the past 18 years after moving to the town with his wife, Beverly, in 2003.
“Beverly came into my life and she reignited the desire to make a difference. As a social worker by profession, she truly had a heart for others,” he said.
Hines decided to get involved in local government after the sudden death of Councilman Ron Cooper left a vacant seat on the town council. “I felt like I could make a difference and help my community,” he said.
When he broached the idea to his wife, Hines recalled, “She smiled and said, ‘Go for it,’ and I knew that was the right path to follow.”
Soon after, Beverly was diagnosed with cancer. Before she died in May of 2019, she asked her husband and their two sons, Corey and Christian, to promise to make an impact on someone’s life every day. “With this great community of Winterville, I plan to do just that,” Hines said.
The mayor reviewed his agenda saying, “While in office, I plan to create more affordable housing in our community. I’d like to see more support for our small, homegrown businesses by giving them resources to thrive. I’d also like to see more support staff in our town hall to help with governmental services.
“In addition, I’d like to implement programs to help our youth, especially our young women, needing instruction and activity to foster careers in STEM and computer technology.”
The new mayor also noted the the historical significance of this election.
“I’m a public servant for all citizens of Winterville. Color, creed or socioeconomic status will not be the focus of how I work … My only agenda is to make a positive impact on this community.”