Tuesday’s canvass of municipal election voting determined that Councilman Ricky Hines won Winterville’s mayoral race by three votes, although the runner- up has asked for a recount.
Hines won 456 votes to Councilwoman Veronica Roberson’s 453 votes after the Pitt County Board of Elections conducted the canvass of tight voting in the Nov. 2 election.
Hines’ lead grew from a one-vote margin on Election Day. Candidate Tucker Moore’s final count was 287. The three were vying to replace current Mayor Doug Jackson, who did not seek reelection after 24 years in the job.
Hines, who was elected to the council after in 2017 after another close race ultimately was settled in Superior Court, said on Tuesday said he was relieved at the outcome. “I felt good about it, but still nervous.”
He talked about his wife, Beverly, who died in 2019. “My wife is always with me … I always said she was my one vote that pushed me over. … She’s with me today.”
Roberson expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the community. “I’m disappointed that I didn’t get to be mayor, of course, but even with that I’m still serving. I’m glad that I have the opportunity to continue serving the citizens of Winterville,” said Roberson, whose seat on the council comes up for election in 2023.
The recount will take place at 8:30 a.m. at Roberson’s request, Elections Director Dave Davis said. She said she would accept the results of the recount.
The count on Nov. 2 had Hines with 454 votes to Roberson’s 453. Moore had 284. Tuesday’s canvass confirmed last week’s tally and added votes from provisional ballots and absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 and delivered by Friday.
The canvass also confirmed victories by incumbent councilmen Johnny Moye and Mark C. Smith, who were in a five-way race for two seats. Moye was the top vote getter with 649 votes, up from 646, while Smith received 459, up from 456.
The canvass showed candidates Paul Rice received 364 votes, Shantel E. Hawkins got 340, and Brandy Daniels received 192. There were three votes for write-in candidates.
Hines will vacate his seat on the Town Council. The council in the past has filled the position by choosing from residents who apply. The appointee then holds the seat until the next election.
The canvass did not alter the outcome of any municipal race in Pitt County, even with some tight vote counts and successful write-in campaigns. Following is the official count by town.
Ayden
Incumbent Board of Commissioners member Phyllis Ross was defeated by challenger Sarah Parker Connor in the Ward 5 race 264-170. Incumbent Johnny Davis held on to his Ward 4 seat with 292 votes to challenger Eric Todd’s 132 votes. Incumbent Raymond Langley was not challenged in Ward 3. He received 339 votes to 26 write-in votes. The Ward 1-2 seats and mayoral seat were not up for election.
Bethel
In a six-way race for five seats on the board, the top vote getter was incumbent Carl Wilson with 206, followed by write-in candidate Barbara Bynum with 184. Incumbent Ferrell Blount had 169, incumbent Thomas Lilley had 146 and newcomer Tina Staton had 137. Incumbents Ed Dennis Jr. and Janet Davis lost their seats with 124 and 80 votes, respectively. Gloristine Brown ran unopposed for mayor. She received 208 votes to 17 write-in votes.
Farmville
Mayor John Moore earned 302 votes to 30 write-in votes for Rocky Stone and 20 for miscellaneous names; incumbent Board of Commissioner candidates David Lee Shackleford and Alma Cobb Hobbs won re-election with 295 votes and 267 votes, respectively. There were 24 write-in votes for miscellaneous candidates, 19 were written in for Carolyn Ward and 10 for Betsy Flanagan.
Fountain
Katie Strickland, Steven M. Williams and Rhonda Johnson were top vote-getters among seven candidates vying for three seats on Fountain Board of Commissioners with 49, 29 and 25 votes respectively. Bonnie Anderson received 23, Phoenix Hinson, 22, Adriane Jones, 16, and Landon Spain, 9. Hinson was the only incumbent running. Incumbent Commissioner Kathy Parker won the mayor’s race with 56 votes to six write-in votes.
Grifton
Grifton Mayor Billy Ray Jackson held onto his seat with 179 votes to challenger Joseph Scott’s 127. Jessica Steelman won a Board of Commissioners race to fill the unexpired term of the late Johnny Craft. Steelman had 170 votes to 126 votes for David C. Anderson, who was appointed to the seat last year after Craft died. Incumbents Raymond Oakes and Claude Kennedy ran to retain their board seats. Oakes received 257 votes and Kennedy received 223. There were five write-in votes.
Grimesland
Eleanor Farr was the top vote-getter in a six-way race for five seats on the Grimesland Board of Alderman. Farr received 42 votes while Kyle Hodges got 38, Ted Bowles got 36, Ronnie Bowling got 33 and write-in candidate Sarah Warren got 30 to round out the board. Jackie Hinton received 28 and Debbie Sekulski received 20. Incumbents included Bowles, Bowling, Farr and Hodges. The board selects the mayor after the election. Farr is the current mayor.
Simpson
Mayor Rick Zeck won an uncontested re-election in Simpson with 63 votes to 10 write-in votes. The three incumbent Village Council members also won re-election in an uncontested race: Diane Thomas received 58 votes, Brenda Gatlin Hawkins received 57 votes and Mary Moye got 51 votes. Craig Ferguson received eight write-in votes and six miscellaneous write-in votes were cast.