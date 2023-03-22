Hintons

A donation from the Hank and Henry Hinton families will support the Pirates Unite campaign.

 Contributed photo

The ECU Pirate Club on Wednesday announced a second leadership donation to its $60 million Pirates Unite Campaign to support athletics facilities and programs.

The donation from Greenville radio broadcasters Henry and Hank Hinton and their families is meant to spur giving to the campaign, the Wednesday announcement from Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson said.


