The ECU Pirate Club on Wednesday announced a second leadership donation to its $60 million Pirates Unite Campaign to support athletics facilities and programs.
The donation from Greenville radio broadcasters Henry and Hank Hinton and their families is meant to spur giving to the campaign, the Wednesday announcement from Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson said.
The dollar amounts of the Hintons’ donations were not provided. They followed a similar donation from Parker and Becky Overton announced on Monday.
“The campaign will provide critical funds, essential training spaces that will transform the experiences of our student-athletes and make an impact on all our programs’ ability to succeed,” Robinson said.
The Hintons own Inner Banks Media, which operates six FM radio stations in eastern North Carolina along with some affiliated companies and commercial real estate holdings, the announcement said.
Henry and his wife, Debbie, have been Pirate Club members for nearly 40 years. He is the longtime host of the Talk of the Town program, a former member of the UNC Board of Governors and chairman of the ECU Foundation Board. He was enshrined into the North Carolina Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2015 and is also the former chairman of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce. In 2016 Henry received the Outstanding Alumni Award from his alma mater East Carolina University.
“Debbie and I feel fortunate to be able to give back to our alma mater,” Henry Hinton said. “ECU has been a big part of our family’s life and a big reason for our success in business here. Giving back is a small way to say thanks and encourage others who benefit from our great university to step up. Go Pirates!”
The Hintons have a daughter, Courtney, and son, Hank, who is managing partner at Inner Banks Media. Hank, his wife, Meredith, and two sons, Holt and Hunter, also have a long history with ECU Athletics, the announcement said
Meredith, an attorney at the Ricci Law Firm in Greenville, played tennis for the Pirates. Hank attended J.H. Rose High School in Greenville and went to school at East Carolina University for two years before earning his degree in journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Upon graduation, he spent time working at WRAL-FM Capitol Broadcasting in Raleigh before returning home to Greenville.
“Meredith and I are very happy with the current position of East Carolina Athletics, and we foresee big things for the future,” Hank Hinton said. “We are excited to be a part of this campaign and think this is vital for future success at ECU.”
The campaign raised$16 million in its first eight months. For more information visit ecupirateclub.com or call 737-4540.