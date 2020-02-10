Dozens gathered inside the sanctuary of the historic Red Banks Primitive Baptist Church Sunday afternoon to share stories of how they acquired antiques while experts offered background and insight on the items.
The event called Antique Show and Tell is in its 14th year and is hosted by the Pitt County Historical Society, a nonprofit group with a mission to preserve and increase awareness of the history of Pitt County.
“We invite the public to bring items and then we have experts tell them about them,” President Deb Higgins said.
Higgins clarified that the event is not like Antiques Roadshow, the popular Public Broadcasting Service television show where experts appraise items at gatherings held across the country.
Some of the items presented to experts Sunday included an old mantle clock, some old money, a kerosene lamp, jewelry, a gold watch and even a civil war era medical device.
Other items included some dolls, spoons, an old sewing machine and even a TV table from the 1960s.
Over the last 14 years, Higgins said people have brought in Civil War and Revolutionary War swords and guns, and even some furniture pieces.
One of this year’s experts reviewing items was Henry Doskey, a retired East Carolina University music professor.
Doskey, who serves as the secretary of the Pitt County Historical Society, said he enjoys being able to share his love of history with others while also educating the public about items they have in their homes.
“Everything we can do to outreach in the area of history in Pitt County is important to us as Pitt County’s first historical organization,” Doskey said. “We’re very happy to be able to do this.”
Higgins added that people are always curious, and that curiosity results in a fun way to spend a Sunday afternoon learning about items with stories that can be a few decades old or centuries old.
“The purpose of this event is to give people an opportunity to bring items and talk about them. It’s a way for the historical society to interact with the community. We have a mission of trying to promote and preserve history in Greenville,” Higgins said.
And storytelling is a way to pass down history from one generation to another.
“This is an effort to keep history alive,” Higgins said.