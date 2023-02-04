Three years and thousands of miles went into the first exhibition by a Greenville-based photographer that allows visitors to witness the stories of resilience, oppression and insurrection he captured in black and white.
Imani McCray’s “Be the Change: Actions and Reactions,” opened to the public on Thursday at the Greenville Museum of Art and is on display through Feb. 24. The exhibit is free to the public.
The Greenville artist uses photojournalism to tell tales of hope and the people who fight for it, he said. The exhibition consists of four sets of black and white photography: portraits of front-line workers in New York City during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic; gritty accounts from the Occupy City Hall protests following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other unarmed black people in the summer of 2020; his view from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021; and the efforts to clean up caves in the Greek island of Kefalonia.
McCray said Greenville was the right place to start, both as his home and where he found his love for photography.
“Greenville is really where it started for me,” McCray said. “I have been nurtured by a lot of people and I feel like, if I am growing and I am able to impact the bigger scale, the global audience, I should definitely be sure I can do it at home first.
“This is where it started for me and I don’t want to forget that. I don’t think people should forget their origins, whether good or bad.”
Before 2017 McCray hadn’t found his interest yet. He decided after a volunteer trip to India that he’d like to pursue the format and his education. He enrolled at East Carolina University in 2018.
“That’s where the idea for Be the Change came from ultimately, that I couldn’t create to the point where I am now if I didn’t hunker down, put the work in.” McCray said. “I ended up making some of the main connections here and meeting some people. That really helped to facilitate my passion.”
McCray approached the museum with the idea, which executive director Trista Porter said lines up with the museum’s mission to showcase local voices during Black History Month.
It was difficult for McCray, who calls himself a nomad, to pick his favorite piece. All of them had importance to the artist, who said that he shoots primarily in black and white. He said it makes art accessible, since “not everyone can see color,” and some people may see certain colors differently.
Porter said the aesthetic corresponds to the historic nature of McCray’s work, cataloging major events over the past three years.
“The frontline workers is probably, by far, one of my favorites,” McCray said. “You get to see some pretty powerful images of New York like it’s never been before.”
The shots include a nearly empty scene outside Radio City Music Hall and an eerily abandoned street, with lonely buildings framing scant pedestrians, from the early stages of lockdown. Essential workers pose in areas like Times Square, alone, with the buzzing city silenced by the uncertainty that gripped many during the virus’ initial spread.
COVID-19 was a major obstacle but also a catalyst for McCray, he said. His plan was to finish the exhibit in a year, but when the world shut down, so did that idea. However, the pandemic did spawn the kind of history that was worth documenting.
“It’s supposed to be annually, I’m putting the most important events around the world of the year into this exhibition,” McCray said.
McCray said that his happening upon the Jan. 6 insurrection was “serendipitous,” as he had been splitting time in Washington, D.C., following the election of President Joe Biden. On a Greyhound bus from New York to Greenville he decided to spend a few days in the nation’s capital. What he witnessed was history.
The farthest his travels took him was Europe, specifically Kefalonia and the Zervati Caves near Karavomiles village. He had to work with the Greek consulate to get his work in order and caught footage of both professionals and residents pulling trash from the area’s beaches and waterways.
“Sophie (Giannakis Kagadis), the director and coordinator of the Ionion Center for the Arts and Culture in Kefalonia, she is the brightest light and most like, supportive and inspirational person I got to meet throughout this project,” McCray said. “She believed in me in ways I didn’t think people did.”
McCray hopes the series will continue to generate new images annually, making a record and reflection of historic events worldwide. His next plan is for “Be the Change: Power and Influencers.”
“I want to make sure that I am still boots on the ground, but I’m still getting portraits, interviewing people who are like-minded and are making change,” McCray said. “That’s people in politics, people in sports. Palestine, Ukraine, home. Here.
“There’s a lot more going on out in the world and I want to be able to document that, bring it home, see how we can help.”
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 Evans St., is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. All exhibits are free to the public.