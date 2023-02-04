Three years and thousands of miles went into the first exhibition by a Greenville-based photographer that allows visitors to witness the stories of resilience, oppression and insurrection he captured in black and white.

Imani McCray’s “Be the Change: Actions and Reactions,” opened to the public on Thursday at the Greenville Museum of Art and is on display through Feb. 24. The exhibit is free to the public.


