 Bobby Burns/Staff Writer

WILLIAMSTON — The two-year anniversary of a hit-and-run that killed at 41-year-old man on Bear Grass Road has family and law enforcement asking again for clues about the driver.

Brandon Griffin Hines was struck and killed while walking home at 3 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2020. The family and State Highway Patrol want the public the investigation is open.


