WILLIAMSTON — The two-year anniversary of a hit-and-run that killed at 41-year-old man on Bear Grass Road has family and law enforcement asking again for clues about the driver.
Brandon Griffin Hines was struck and killed while walking home at 3 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2020. The family and State Highway Patrol want the public the investigation is open.
“Unfortunately, we haven’t had any new leads in the case,” said SHP Sgt. B.A. Taylor. “The public’s assistance in this would be greatly appreciated with any tips, anything they can think of — anything they have heard — people talking about it … that would help us.”
Taylor said people can call him at 252-752-6118.
Hines, a farm and construction worker, was walking on Bear Grass Road near Cowin Road when he was hit by an unknown vehicle, said Taylor. Hines lived on Cowin Road.
“The vehicle did not stop. There was really no evidence left at the scene to help with the investigation,” he said.
The medical examiner determined Hines died from injuries sustained from being hit by the vehicle.
Taylor implored the public to come forward with any information they may have heard.
“If you have heard anything, if you’ve seen anything suspicious, or heard any rumors, or know somebody that might know something about it — give us a call,” he said.
Hines is survived by his mother and father, a sister and a daughter.
His mother, Vickie Perry, said she doesn’t want people to stop caring.
“My son’s life mattered,” she said. “It would help the whole family if somebody would come forward. The pain and the grief never stops.
“We know accidents happen, but somebody killed someone, and they are living their life — and he lost his,” she added.
His sister, Charlotte, said, “It’s been a hard two years. We just want to know what happened. I wish somebody would come forward. Somebody, somewhere knows what happened that night.”
John Hines Jr., the victim’s father, said his son is missed every day by his family.
“We certainly would appreciate it if anyone would come forward with information,” he said.
Anyone with knowledge about the case is encouraged to call Sgt. Taylor at 252-752-6118.