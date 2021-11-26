Many events and activities are planned throughout the Greenville area to help ring in the Christmas season in the coming days. Here are some highlights.
Festival of Trees
The Family Support Network of Eastern N.C. will host the 2021 Festival of Trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from Monday through Dec. 23 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission charge. The event features a variety of holiday-themed trees, sponsored by various local individuals, businesses, and church and civic organizations. Visit fsnenc.org.
Journey to Bethlehem
Covenant Church will host the interactive tour through a re-enacted Bethlehem from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 1-3. Participants will go on a 45-minute guided tour designed to help them understand what it was like the night Jesus was born. The event will include actors and animals and a place to stop for snacks and crafts. The event will be held at 4005 Corey Road, Building A. Free, but space is limited. Visit covenant.cc/journey for reservations.
Ayden Christmas
The town’s annual Christmas parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in downtown as part of the Christmas Town in Ayden. For information about participating, visit aydenchamber.com. Downtown merchants will offer extended hours and downtown activities will be hosted by the town and Chamber of Commerce. The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum also will hold its annual Christmas open house 4-8 p.m.
Sounds of the Season
East Carolina University School of Music will present Sounds of the Season at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. The performance will feature the ECU Chamber Singers, University Chorale and Concert Choir Free. Face coverings are required. For more information call 328-6851.
Greenville Gives
The City of Greenville and Uptown Greenville will host Greenville Gives from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Five Points Plaza, Evans and Fifth streets. The donation collection event will include a visits with Santa, a tree lighting, a holiday market, family crafts, marshmallow roasting, Christmas story reading and holiday entertainment and trolley rides. Bring a new toy to donate to Operation Santa Claus. Call 329-4567.
Family Affair
Homeplace of Ayden, 3815 Emma Cannon Road, Ayden, will host the second annual Outside Family Affair Festival from 4-10 p.m. Dec. 3. The event will feature gospel music with Mike and Jimille Mills, Ernest Silver, Bailey Buck and Pam Carson, along with food trucks and vendors. Visit homeplaceofayden.com.
Winterville Christmas
The Winterville Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 4. A holiday market will be held from 2-7 p.m. at 252 Main St., and the annual tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.
Grifton parade
The Grifton Christmas Parade will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 4. Donations of canned food will be collected. Call 814-3747 for information.
Greenville parade
The 2021 Greenville Jaycees Christmas Parade will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 along First Street and Reade Circle downtown. Visit www.greenvillejaycees.com.
Christmas at Hope
Historic Hope Foundation, 132 Hope House Road, Windsor, will host Christmas Open House from 1-5 p.m. Dec. 5. The Hope Plantation mansion and King Bazemore house will be decorated with period decorations. The event will include music, food and horse wagon or carriage rides. hopeplantation.org or facebook.com/hopeplantation.
Homes tour
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s 20th annual Christmas Homes Tour, a virtual event, will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 4-5. The tour is a one-hour virtual tour of four homes decorated with themes of Christmas past, present and future. Featured are the homes of Susan and Steve Jarrell of Winterville, Barbara Valentine of Nashville, Judy Whichard of Greenville and Caroline and Tom Luvender of Greenville. Tickets are $25 and proceeds benefit Community Crossroads Center. Visit stpaulsepiscopal.com. Call 752-3482 for more information.
Jingle All the Way
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 Evans St., will host Jingle All the Way with GmoA from noon-3 p.m. Dec. 4. The event will include holiday-themed activities, crafts, performances, and a photo opportunity with Santa. Local vendors and artists will have items for sale and food and drinks will be available for purchase. No admission charge. Photos with Santa are $15 for members and $20 for others. Visit gmoa.org.
Choral Society
Greenville Choral Society’s concert choir will present Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy” and holiday favorites at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd Free. Admission is free. Guests are asked to bring a stuffed animal for TEDI Bear Advocacy Center. Visit greenvillechoralsociety.com.
Farmville Christmas
The town will hold its annual tree lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Town Common gazebo. Following, the Chamber of Commerce will host the Taste of Farmville event where downtown businesses will be open. The Farmville Christmas parade will be at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 on Main Street. Pray for Farmville will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the gazebo. The May Museum Christmas Tea will be 4 p.m. Dec. 12.
At Home With Santa
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host “At Home With Santa” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11. The Zoom event will feature a 10-minute videoconferencing call designed to allow children to talk with Santa while remaining at home. Tickets are $30 for one child and $10 for additional children participating on the same call. Registration is limited, and reservations are required. Visit emergegallery.com or email paula@emergegallery.com.
Nutcracker ballet
Dance Arts Theatre will present “The Nutcracker Ballet” at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at ECU’s Wright Auditorium. Tickets are $38 for adults and $32 for children. Net proceeds from this event will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to benefit the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center. Call 328-4788.
Grimesland parade
Grimesland’s Hometown Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 18. The parade can be viewed on along Pitt Street. Entry forms are available from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Town Hall.
Youth concert
Greenville Choral Society Youth and Children’s Winter Concert will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd Free. Admission is free. Guests are asked to bring a stuffed animal for TEDI Bear Advocacy Center. Visit greenvillechoralsociety.com.
Nay Nay’s Wonderland
Nay Nay’s Piece of Heaven Horse Rescue Farm, 1379 N.C. 171 North, Washington, N.C., will host Nay Nay’s Christmas Wonderland Hayride from 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Dec. 15-23 and Dec. 26-28 and The event will feature hay rides, pictures with Santa and Christmas music. Snacks and gift items will be for sale. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for ages 2-12 and free to children younger than 2. Call 809-2505.
New Year’s Eve
New Year’s The City of Greenville and the Greenville Jaycees are scheduled to host the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration from 9 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31 at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will include fireworks and the Emerald Drop countdown. Food trucks will be available. Proceeds will benefit a local charity. Visit nye.greenvillenc.gov for details.