Pitt County Emergency Management will host the county’s annual Holiday Safety Fair from 4-6 p.m. today at the Alice F. Keene District Park, 4561 County Home Road.
This free family event will have activities and safety information for all ages, a news release from the county said. More than a dozen partner agencies and private vendors will participate with activities including:
Touch-A-Truck
Home heating and cooking safety information
Food vendors, including coffee and hot chocolate
Crafts and free art projects
Deputy Drifter
Pitt County Animal Services
Petting zoo
Photo ops with Santa in his “Sant-Ambulance”
The event will serve as a collection point for donations of new, unwrapped toys for children and families of the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern NC and feature a Pie in the Face Raffle.
The raffle winners will get to pie Dr. Andrew Bouland and Jim McArthur, Pitt County Emergency Management; Sheriff Paula Dance; Chicod School Principal Mike Pollard; or Tom Quigley, JOY Soup Kitchen. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit JOY Soup Kitchen.
Land-use plan
Pitt County staff will conduct the second of two public input meetings for a new comprehensive land use plan from 5-7 p.m. tonight at North Pitt High School.
The meeting will be an opportunity for members of the public to review “Envision Pitt County 2045,” a plan to guide future growth and development within the county’s planning jurisdiction.
Staff will be on hand to hear input on topics such as land use, transportation, housing, community character, economic development, recreation and natural assets, the county reported.
The Pitt County Department of Social Services continues to seek help from the community to bring “Holiday Cheer” to the 225 foster children currently in legal custody of the agency.
The annual holiday support program that relies solely on donations from citizens and community partners, county government said. Donations of financial assistance along with new, unwrapped toys and clothing items are being accepted.
DSS is asking residents to consider sponsoring a child by purchasing items such as toys, gift cards, games, puzzles, coloring books and monetary donations. The department is also in need of diapers and pull-ups of all sizes, socks, pajamas, gloves and toboggans.
The department is hoping to receive donations by Dec. 9 in order to distribute gifts to the children but will accept donations after this date. Oftentimes, children can be placed into custody very close to the holiday and the department tries to be prepared for those situations.
Make checks or money orders payable to Pitt County Department of Social Services and earmark them “Foster Care Holiday Cheer.” Mail or deliver donations to Pitt County Department of Social Services, ATTN: Foster Care Special Needs & Holiday Fund, 1717 W. Fifth St., Greenville.