There are still lessons to be learned from the Holocaust according to a renowned physician who lived through it.
Dr. Walter J. Pories spoke Monday night at East Carolina University’s Laupus Library to a crowd of about 75. Some 300 more tuned in via Zoom to hear Pories share his family’s journey out of Munich in 1939 when he was just 11.
The speech, as much as it was about the current refugee crises and the Holocaust, was a love letter to Pories’ father, Theodor Pories. Born in Austria, he was a successful businessman, Bavarian chess champion, soccer player and World War I veteran.
“Most importantly, he saved our family,” said Pories, who went on to be the founding chair of the surgery department at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine.
His father moved to Munich from Austria in the 1920s and was witness to Adolf Hitler’s first attempt to overthrow the government. When Hitler came into power in 1933, Pories and his family were forced to wear yellow stars denoting their Jewish faith. On Nov. 9, 1938, during the Night of Broken Glass, his synagogue was burned. The parts that remained were where he and his peers would go to school that winter.
“I finished third grade,” Pories said.
In 1939, while his father was away on business, Pories and his family were placed under arrest and taken to Dachau concentration camp. After a few days, they and the others being held in a small room with only one lavatory were loaded into a cattle car to be shipped, devoid of possessions, into the no man’s land between Germany and Poland.
“We were in the sixth car or seventh car and we heard the shooting,” Pories said. “They shot the first car, the second car, all the way to the fifth my sister said, but I don’t remember.”
When Pories’ father returned, he did something astounding.
“Not knowing what to do, but with incredible courage, wearing his black coat and his gold star, (he) walked directly into the headquarters of the Nazi SS and demanded a visa so we could leave,” Pories said. “Just as he was at the counter doing this, the No. 2 person in command came out and said ‘Theo, Theo, what are you doing here with that yellow star? I didn’t know you were Jewish. You helped us in 1923 and we don’t forget your helping.’
“They found our car trailer just coming back. They had a Nazi car and we stepped out of the train and filed through. They pulled us out of line. Of course, my mother was terribly worried about this, and they put us in this Nazi car. My father was grinning in the back. Everyone was pretty happy.”
Arisitides de Sousa Mendes, the Portuguese consul in Bordeaux, France, at the time, was responsible for signing 30,000 visas for refugees against the orders of his pro-Hitler government. That included the Pories. The family went to Portugal and then to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
“When we got off the boat, a sign in German read ‘If you can read this, there are no jobs for you,’” Pories recalled.
His family had “a wonderful time” living in Copacabana Beach, Pories said. He got to complete third grade for the second time. Following a conflict with visas, his father made the decision to take his family to Milwaukee where other family was. Seeing the Statue of Liberty as the family came to America was a wonder, Pories said. Landing at Ellis Island, less so.
“You really can’t imagine, and I think it’s so telling now with all these people going through Ukraine, what it’s like to be a refugee. We arrived and couldn’t understand a single language. Everyone was dressed different,” Pories said. “Just as we were ready to leave, my sister got scarlet fever and we were forced to quarantine for about 10 days.”
“By this time we were totally out of funds. There was no way we were getting to Milwaukee. Then a little guy came along from HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) and he had four tickets and money that we could we get to Milwaukee.”
That, he said, is a timely lesson amid the conflict in Ukraine, where 4.2 million have fled.
“I think we need to recognize, in Ukraine again, the great role of religious organizations, nonprofits, Red Cross and so on,” Pories said. “We really need to remember the importance of these institutions. They are just lifesavers.”
Pories would go on to join the ECU medical faculty in 1977 as founding chair of its Department of Surgery. He served in that role for 19 years. Pories has received many awards including the Goldwater Award in Nutrition. He served 24 years in the U.S. military and retired as a colonel.
Pories was grateful to his father for making him play chess. His dad called it “turning the board,” a tactic to better understand where the other side is coming from. He said that is important to remember amid Europe’s current climate as well.
“For example, if you look now what’s Putin doing?” Pories said. “You have to look in Putin’s mind. You say you can’t possibly do it, it’s so terrible, he’s so cruel, but that doesn’t help you try to resolve it. I think he saw country after country leaving to favor NATO. He saw people leaving and the great Russian empire disappearing.
“Turning the board around is important in trying to resolve conflict.”
And it is not only Europe where refugees face horrors, Pories reminded the audience. He mentioned nations across the world which are enmeshed in similar conflicts.
“It’s happening in Sudan,” Pories said. “It’s happening in India right now if you’re Muslim. It’s happening in Pakistan right now where they are changing governments. No matter where you look ... it’s happening all over the world. We can’t get people to get along with each other, which is cruel and awful. My guess is it’s going to continue long after we’re gone.”
The talk was sponsored by the Pitt County Historical Society and Laupus Library’s Medical History Interest Group.