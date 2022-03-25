When Philip Rogers made the drive from Alexandria, Va., to Greenville to interview for the chancellor’s job at East Carolina University, he didn’t need coordinates for a GPS. All he had to do was go home.
Rogers, who took office as the university’s 12th chancellor a year ago, may not have been born in Greenville, but it is the only hometown he can remember, giving him an advantage over even the most beloved former East Carolina presidents and chancellors. He never has to worry that he might forget the name of the mascot or accidentally refer to the school as Eastern Carolina University. When he was invited to address a Goldsboro-area Rotary Club last month, nobody had to tell him how to get there.
“I know eastern North Carolina,” Rogers, 39, said in a recent interview. “You don’t have to explain to me where Deep Run is or where Ahoskie is. I just understand the fabric of East Carolina and the importance of East Carolina University to our region because I am one of the products of this region and of this community.”
Born in Raleigh, Rogers was 6 months old when his family moved to Greenville, where his father, Greg, joined the ministry staff at Oakmont Baptist Church and his mother, Leslie, began a more than 30-year career in higher education at Pitt Community College. When the Rogers family arrived in the early 1980s, ECU was a school with a student enrollment around 14,000 in a town of about 35,000.
At the time, young Philip didn’t know if he would grow up to enroll at East Carolina, which had been a teachers’ training school when his maternal great-grandmother attended more than a century ago and had become a University of North Carolina system school by the time his mother graduated two generations later. But there was little doubt that he was bound for college somewhere.
“Higher education attainment has always been an expectation for our family,” said Rogers, whose parents both obtained postgraduate degrees. “They set the example. My dad has a doctor of ministry degree, and, to this day, I still remember standing in the balcony of an auditorium, watching him graduate with that honor.
“I think the context in which I grew up centered on education, and so it was just a natural fit for me to also move into this field.”
Still, in his earlier years, other fields were vying for Rogers’ attention, namely athletic ones.
“I played every sport under the sun because that’s what you did as a child in Greenville growing up,” Rogers said, laughing. “Sports was a way of life.”
He divided his time between Greenville Little League baseball, recreation league basketball and competitive tennis, later becoming a member of the tennis team at J.H. Rose High School, where he graduated in 2001.
It was at Rose that he developed an interest in government and public policy during his senior year in a class taught by Allen Guidry, who now serves as interim vice provost for academic affairs at ECU.
“He was an engaged student,” Guidry recalls of Rogers as a teen. “He took a very mature position on some pretty in-depth issues. He was very open to listening to people.
“As I’ve seen him as a chancellor, I’ve seen those exact same traits that I saw in that high school classroom translate into his leadership style,” he said. “I’ve said it many times since I’ve seen him in his leadership role here: He is a genuine person because he is the same person, in many ways, that I saw in that senior.”
The classroom was not the only place where Rogers grew in his ability to govern. As a pastor’s son, he was expected to participate in various programs at church, from singing in youth choir to taking the stage in theatrical productions.
“That’s the price you pay sometimes for being the son of a pastor or a PK (pastor’s kid),” Rogers said. “You get ‘voluntold’ to do most everything in the life of the church, but it comes with a benefit.
“You know, in the long run, interestingly, I think some of the theater experiences that I was a part of and being asked to speak in front of the church as a child growing up in a very public role really prepared me for this position,” he said. “There are a lot of similarities between the life of a pastor and the life of a chancellor, I’ve learned.”
One of those is that the average tenure in those positions is relatively short —six to eight years, by some estimates. But that wasn’t the case in Rogers’ youth. His father remained at the same church for nearly four decades, retiring earlier this year. Unlike many pastors’ children, Rogers was able to live in the same city until he left home for college.
But after graduating from Wake Forest University with a bachelor’s degree in communications and receiving a master’s in public administration from UNC-Chapel Hill, he had no intention of returning to Greenville. Rogers was looking for opportunities in bigger cities farther from home than Winston-Salem and Chapel Hill.
“Even after I finished my master’s degree I didn’t necessarily intend to come back home, but, for me, all roads lead back to ECU in some form or fashion,” he said. “There was this young lady at the time who stole my heart. She lived in Greenville and therefore I intended to live in Greenville, yet again. Best decision I ever make, and Rebekah gets all the credit for me returning back to Greenville.”
Rogers began at ECU as a policy analyst in 2007 and served from 2008-2013 as chief of staff under then-Chancellor Steve Ballard. In 2009, he married Rebekah Page, who has undergraduate and graduate degrees from ECU and served as a communications instructor before her husband took a job at the Washington, D.C.-based American Council on Education.
Rogers served as vice president and chief of staff and later senior vice president for learning and engagement at ACE. While completing his doctorate in higher education management at the University of Pennsylvania, he wrote his dissertation on managing public universities during times of financial distress.
“What I think interested me in higher education is that in my heart I’m a problem solver,” Rogers said. “I like to roll up my sleeves to develop innovative solutions to tough challenges, and what better place to do that than in the higher education environment?”
His work at ACE, a research, policy and advocacy organization representing more than 1,700 public and private higher education institutions, gave Rogers a clear picture of the challenges that college presidents and chancellors face. ACE’s own American College President Study, a comprehensive survey conducted every five years since 1986, provides insight into why some consider a chancellor’s role to be one of the toughest jobs in the nation.
In the most recent study, conducted in 2017, college presidents and chancellors listed financial shortfalls among the top issues they faced. Since then, navigating a way forward during a global pandemic and dealing with shrinking enrollments have no doubt been added to the list of challenges.
“There’s no easy problem that ever lands on the desk of a university chancellor. That gives me a lot of energy,” said Rogers, who became the youngest chancellor in ECU history when he took on the role just days after his 38th birthday.
That, in itself, goes against the national trend. According to ACE’s American College President Study, the average president was 61.7 years old in 2017, up from 59.9 years old about a decade earlier.
“I don’t think I would have pursued a presidency or pursued the role of chancellor at any other institution in the country,” Rogers said. “I can’t imagine doing this kind of work anywhere else.”
Another way in which Rogers hopes to defy statistics is in longevity. In 2016, college presidents spent an average of 6.5 years on their job, down from 8.5 years a decade earlier.
ECU has mirrored this trend. In more than half a century, only three chancellors — Leo Jenkins, Richard Eakin and Steve Ballard — have served a decade or more. Seven, including three interim chancellors, have served six years or fewer.
Guidry hopes to see Rogers join the ranks of ECU’s long-term chancellors.
“We’re trying to be a model of regional transformation, and a lot of that means maintaining the talent and keeping that talent in eastern North Carolina,” he said. “He’s a perfect example of that. I’m just hopeful that we can hang onto him for a long time over here.”
Rogers shares that goal, in part, in order to be able to see his children enjoy the kind of upbringing that he had. Sons Grayson and Dean were ages 5 and 2 when the family moved to Greenville, perhaps too young to remember living anywhere else.
“I was given the gift as a child here in Greenville of a consistent and sustainable life in a wonderful community,” Rogers said. “It was rare to be a son of a pastor and to be able to stay at one church and in one community for your entire life. The same rarity comes along with presidents and chancellors in higher education.
“Part of coming back home was I knew the incredible experience that I had growing up here, and I wanted the same thing for my two boys,” he said. “I couldn’t pick a better community to raise young children in because I’m a product of that community, and I know what it can do to help you thrive and advance as a young person. It gives me a lot of joy as a parent to know that my kids might have even a small taste of what I experienced growing up in Greenville.”