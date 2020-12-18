East Carolina University’s 12th chancellor is a man with deep ties to the university and Greenville.
The University of North Carolina Board of Governors unanimously approved Philip Rogers, former chief of staff at ECU, on Thursday. He’ll assume the role on March 15.
Rogers, who grew up in Greenville, comes to ECU from the American Council on Education, where he has served as senior vice president for learning and engagement since July 2018. The council is a research, policy and advocacy organization for the nation’s colleges and universities and represents more than 1,700 public and private higher education institutions.
“Dr. Rogers is a driven leader who brings energy and vitality to ECU,” said UNC System President Peter Hans. “He has broad national higher education experience and deep local roots in Greenville. Philip is invested in ECU for the long haul and will bring steady, stable leadership. It’s my enormous pleasure to welcome Philip and his family home.”
“I just never imagined as a young child growing up in eastern North Carolina, which relies so much on this university, that I would ever have the phenomenal opportunity to return home and lead this incredible institution,” Rogers said.
Rogers’ father, Greg, has served as pastor of Oakmont Baptist Church for more than 30 years. His mother, Leslie, is a former assistant vice president for student services at Pitt Community College and served as interim director of ECU Career Services from 2015 to 2018.
His wife, Dr. Rebekah P. Rogers, earned two degrees from the university. Rogers also is the great-grandson of an early student of the East Carolina Teachers Training School.
“ECU represents the heart and soul of my identity as a person and leader,” Rogers said. “It’s not just a place where I worked or where my wife went to school. It’s who we are. It’s the centerpiece of our lives. We wouldn’t be here today without this institution.”
Rogers joins ECU during a time when the school has furloughed hundreds of employees, including senior administrators, because of financial losses connected with COVID-19 and undertaking remote learning for much of the year.
Addressing COVID-19 questions and the financial fallout will be among his top priorities.
“There are so many pressing issues that are front and center that are demanding all of our time right now,” he said.
Many decisions will focus on academic delivery style, how classrooms will be designed and how students will be housed.
“I think we are going to have to be quite agile and quite adaptive and prepared to shift and pivot as new data and new issues come our way,” Rogers said. “We’ve all been operating for almost a year now in a period of extreme ambiguity. We don’t know what’s coming down the pipe.”
His attention will quickly turn to financial sustainability.
Rogers is grateful ECU has a fiscal sustainability committee that is developing plans to cut expenses and increase revenue at the school.
Rogers earned a doctorate in higher education management with distinction from the University of Pennsylvania. His doctoral dissertation focused on how public universities navigate fiscal distress.
Rogers worked at ECU during the Great Recession which began in 2008. The university lost $100 million in recurring and nonrecurring funds in the four years that followed.
It was one of the most challenging times in recent memory and in recent years public higher education had built back some of its losses, Rogers said.
“Higher education is a $650 billion industry. It is a huge, huge return on the investment to the people who invest in places like East Carolina University and public universities around the country,” Rogers said.
ECU is experiencing significant financial challenges, the same challenges other public universities are facing, he said.
His work focused on mobilizing different constituencies around the university to gather different perspectives on how to achieve financial goals.
It sometimes requires painful decisions, he said, but it also requires transparency, consistent communication and a shared team effort to take care of different components of the budgeting structure.
Connecting with students is another top priority and will require some creativity in the early days as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to call for distancing.
“You can’t have the same type of interactions that I personally thrive around, which is human connections and the ability to really spend time face-to-face with our students,” he said.
“We are going to have to be innovative and leverage our digital tools early on.”
He wants to instill a culture across the university that focuses on students first and engaging not only faculty in that process but all departments and divisions that work with students.
We all have a duty to make the students feel supportive, engaged and part of the work we are doing,” he said.
Rogers will be 38 when he assumes the chancellorship, making him the university’s youngest leader.
University historian John Tucker said Robert Herring Wright, president of East Carolina Teachers Training School, was 39 when he was elected by the Board of Trustees on June 11, 1909.
“I was wondering if my new found gray hair would have persuaded you to think I might not be the youngest,” he said.
“Candidly, that’s been a theme throughout my entire career. I believe just about every position I’ve been in I’ve been the youngest, and it’s been an opportunity to prove myself early on and to begin to make a real difference in all that we do.”
ECU’s chancellor’s search committee received 60 applications for the position, said Vern Davenport, chairman of the ECU Board of Trustees and chairman of the search committee.
“I believe my name was put into that mix and was nominated for the role, and as a result of that (I was) contacted by the UNC System and invited to consider having a conversation about this particular position,” Rogers said. “Of course this is certainly a dream come true for me there was no way on the face of this Earth that I was going to not engage in a dialogue about the future of East Carolina University and if there was an opportunity for me to make a difference in a meaningful way.”
Rogers’ understanding of eastern North Carolina and his network in the high education landscape made him the perfect person to lead the university, Davenport said.
“I can’t wait for Philip to make his mark here at home,” Davenport said.
Greenville leaders applauded Rogers’ selection.
“I was thrilled to learn that Dr. Philip Rogers will be the next chancellor of East Carolina University,” said Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly, an ECU alumnus. “As someone who grew up in Greenville and has spent time working at ECU in the past, it is reassuring to know that Dr. Rogers takes the reins with an understanding of the strengths and needs of the university, Greenville, and eastern North Carolina. I am confident that he will build on the university’s successes and tackle its challenges in a way that will position ECU to be one of the premier higher education institutions in the country for years to come.”
Greenville City Manager Ann Wall said Thursday’s announcement marks an exciting step in strengthening the partnership between the university and city.
“Dr. Rogers understands the reciprocal nature of town and gown relationships, and he understands Greenville,” Wall said. “We look forward to welcoming Dr. Rogers and his family back and working with him on all future endeavors.”
“On behalf of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, I would like to congratulate and welcome back Chancellor-Elect Dr. Philip Rogers to Greenville and East Carolina University,” said Kate Teel, Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce president and ECU alumnae. “As the state’s fourth-largest university, ECU certainly plays a vital role in the success of our city, our county and our region and we look forward to the leadership of Dr. Rogers as the university continues to grow, educate and serve this community and beyond.”