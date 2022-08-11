The number of girls running in and out of dorms and the amount of food being delivered on College Hill Drive don’t quite add up to ECU classes being more than a week away.
Early August, between the second session of summer school and the beginning of fall semester, is generally one of the quietest times of the year for the neighborhood of residence halls. But with Greenville hosting the Little League Softball World Series, it’s a whole new ball game.
For nearly two weeks, one dorm is doubling as housing for coaches and players, including some who are not old enough to have attended middle school, let alone college. When the 12 teams aren’t playing, practicing or checking out the community, College Hill Suites is home “suite” home.
Unlike “The Grove” in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, which is used just a few months out of the year during the Little League Baseball World Series, these residence halls will house college students as soon as the softball series is over.
For players like Piper Soden of Issaquah, Washington, spending the night in a college dormitory is as unfamiliar as having ESPN televise her games.
“This is pretty new,” the 13-year-old Northwest Region catcher said. “I’ve only stayed in hotels.”
Although ECU’s residence halls are practically in their backyards, the dorms were equally foreign to members of the Pitt County Girls Softball League, representing their host state in the tournament. Girls looked like they might be moving in for an entire semester as they boarded a shuttle from Sara Law Softball Complex in Winterville to campus Aug. 5, loaded down with suitcases, pillows, blankets and snacks.
“I think I overpacked,” Sarah Booth, who plays first base, said as she stopped to adjust one of her bags.
Days before the first pitch was thrown, the prospect of on-campus quarters ranked high on the list of what team members were looking forward to as part of the series.
“You get to kind of live the dorm life,” 13-year-old shortstop Harper Bradley said, “because there’s no, like, adults in your dorm.”
While the dorm rooms were off-limits to most parents, who were invited to visit their girls in the residence hall lobby, they are not completely adult-free housing. Coaches and a player advocate are all enjoying the same college accommodations as the teams.
North Carolina manager Gentry Coward and coach Emery Smith both attended ECU, but neither lived in the dorms.
“I stayed some nights in a dorm, but I wasn’t a full-time resident,” Coward said. “It’s been 21 years since I was in college, so it’s changed a lot.
“They’re a fun bunch of girls to be around,” he said. “I’ve coached most of them since they were young, so it’s like having 12 daughters.”
Northwest Region manager Ed Erickson, who played college baseball for the University of Washington, said being on campus takes him back to his college days.
“It’s round two for me,” he said. “But the dorms here are way better than I had in college. We had a microwave in our closet, but here we have our own bathroom.
“Whoever stays here, they have luxury,” Erickson said, laughing. “It’s like a small apartment.”
For the record, College Hill Suites are not freshmen dorms. Opened in 2006 adjacent to Todd Dining Hall, the residence hall, priced at $3,355 a semester, has a large central lounge, laundry room, and kitchen area with a stove on each floor.
Marisa Hagler, team advocate for Central Region, said being in the dorms reminds her of her years at Southeast Missouri State, though the mattress seems a little harder now than it did then.
“We’re a college town, too, so it reminds me a little bit of home,” the Columbia, Missouri, resident said. “It was a party when you were in the dorms. Now I’m just like, ‘Girls, quiet I want to sleep!’”
Although their official curfew is 10 p.m., many of the girls said sleep wasn’t a top priority for the week. Instead, Hadlie Delucchi of Northwest, said girls are spending time watching movies or just talking.
“It’s easier to, like, talk to them without, no offense, having coach around,” she said as her coach listened in on the interview.
Averi Naugle of Mid-Atlantic said her team stayed in dorms for regionals, but members are enjoying getting to mingle with players from other countries.
“I think we’ve only had to use Google translate once,” her teammate, Bella Campbell, said.
For activities like dancing, it doesn’t matter if the groups don’t speak the same language.
Being just down the hall from each other has resulted in closer relationships for teams like Central (Missouri) and North Carolina as girls have shared some downtime with each other.
The local team, which has been sent orders of Insomnia Cookies and Bagleman bagels by Greenville members of the 2017 Southeast Little League Baseball World Series team, also shared snacks with their new friends.
“Hanging out with other teams is really fun,” said Central right-fielder Ella Perkins.
Teammate Keelee Hagler of Central agreed.
“One night we walked out of our dorm room and California (West team) handed us, like, three boxes of pizza,” she said. They just gave it to us.
“I think it’s nice because you’re not with your parents.”
With fewer adults to enforce cleanliness, it would seem like dorm rooms would be disastrous at this point, eight days after the first teams arrived in Greenville.
Members of the media are not permitted inside the residence halls, but player advocate Nicole Twilley of Mid-Atlantic said her girls are keeping their space tidy.
“Every morning, they make their beds,” she said as Bella’s mother listened in and laughed.
“Here I do,” Bella said. “Not at home.”