More than 25,000 Say Yes! COVID Test kits have been distributed to the Pitt County residents, and health officials are asking residents to finish the program strong.
Pitt County was selected for the program in April of this year, making it one of two sites in the nation with access to free at home test kits. The tests are intended to broaden access to testing as a means to reduce community spread.
An optional research study through the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University aims to understand if test kits fostered behavior to prevent the spread of COVID-19, increased the public’s knowledge of the virus or affected decisions about getting vaccinated.
The Pitt County Health Department said Thursday that kits remain available to pick up from the health department between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.
Once the distribution ends, the county will compare publicly available data with data of other communities of similar size to see if the self-administered tests successfully decreased the spread of COVID-19. Results are expected this fall.
In April, when tests were first being distributed, local leaders like Bethel Mayor Gloristine Brown said that the home testing was ideal for rural areas and those who might not have transportation to mass testing sites. The health department partnered with community religious and social groups to provide the test kits.
The Health Department said that the kits are still of use to essential workers and unvaccinated individuals. COVID-19 numbers have declined across the nation following vaccination efforts. As of Friday, about 39 percent of Pitt County residents were fully vaccinated according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
“Really, they are for anyone,” said Amy Hattem, public information officer for Pitt County Public Health. “Initially these kits were for anyone that was unvaccinated but then, at some point, the decision came down that even those who are vaccinated have a chance of contracting the virus. So now, they are for anybody.”
Hattem said that as of right now, there are an estimated 600 test kits remaining. The department sees roughly 10 people a day coming through to pick up a kit, she said.
“We have signed up to hand out kits at so many different events,” said Hattem. “We are handing them out at PRIDE on Saturday. They will move.”