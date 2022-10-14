An explosion of Pirate pride will envelop Greenville this weekend as East Carolina University celebrates its 2022 homecoming.
It is expected that more than 40,000 fans will be in attendance at Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff against Memphis, said Ryan Robinson, executive associate athletics director and Pirate Club executive director. A good walkup crowd also is, he said.
“Right now we lead the conference in average attendance and we’re really excited about that,” Robinson said.
The ECU Alumni Association Homecoming Pirate Game Day Tailgate is already sold out, according to the association’s homecoming website, but there is still a weekend full of festivities for fans and students.
“Homecoming weekend at ECU is a special time for the City of Greenville,” said Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of Visit Greenville, NC. “Thousands of Pirate fans come home to the place where they spent their college years, reconnecting with old friends, their university and the city of Greenville itself. It’s special for the residents taking part or attending then homecoming parade and the many other activities over the weekend.”
The weekend is a boost to the city’s economy as visitors dine out, stay in hotels and shop at local businesses, said Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly. “I hope all the visitors will be able to see the great process that has been made over the years and all the new and exciting things happening in our city,” he said.
“There is such a satisfying component attached to homecoming weekend for our business community. Longtime establishments and new businesses will attract interest from alumni and friends, which will result in an increase in profit,” said Trent McGee, president of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce. “In a sense, homecoming weekend serves as the perfect precursor to the upcoming holiday shopping season.”
Student-focused events such as a scavenger hunt, musical performances, T-shirt giveaways and the Captain of the Ship competition occurred earlier in the week. Captains of the Ship, formerly the homecoming king and queen, and the winners of the Homecoming Spirit Cup will be announced during halftime.
Open houses are also a homecoming tradition. The Ledonia Wright Cultural Center, Pirate Media 1 and College of Nursing all are hosting events this afternoon. Pre-registration was required. The Black Alumni Reunion-Welcome Mixer is 8-11 p.m. at the Holiday Inn. It is a free event but registration is preferred; piratealumni.com/bar.
Homecoming weekend sets sail today with “Paint in Purple Fridays,” a continuation of the long tradition of encouraging everyone, be they students, alumni or Pirate supporters, to wear purple in support of the football team.
Festivities continue at 5:30 p.m. with Freeboot Friday at Five Points Plaza, the intersection of Fifth and Evans streets.
Heads Up Penny will perform. There also will be a special performance from the Marching Pirates and ECU Dance Team. There also will be inflatables for children, arts and crafts, live music, food, and adult beverages for those 21 and older.
The ECU Alumni Association is launching Pirate Shenanigans through the Decades beginning at 6 p.m.
Six restaurants and breweries in the downtown area will host alumni from a particular decade, offering drink specials. The alumni association will visit all locations, handing out prizes to people showing the most Pirate pride.
Participating locations are:
- 5th Street Hardware Restaurant & Taproom: 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s.
- Chico’s Mexican Restaurant: 1980s
- Uptown Brewing Company: 1990s
- Pitt Street Brewing Company: 2000s
- Mporium: 2010s
- Sup Dogs: 2020s
On campus, the National Pan-Hellenic Council will host its first Divine 9 step show in three years at Wright Auditorium. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets at the door are $15 for students and $20 for the public.
Five ECU alumni and one ECU friend are scheduled to be recognized during the alumni association’s awards and dinner at the Greenville Convention Center. Outanding alumni awards will go to:
- Jose Garcia, class of 2001, Greene County Schools science, technology, engineering and math education director.
- Jessica Holton, class of 2003, a licensed clinical social worker and recipient of the 2018 ECU 40 Under 40 Leadership Award.
- Dr. Joshua Sonett , class of 1988, professor and chief of thoracic surgery at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center and the director of the Price Family Center for Comprehensive Chest Care and Esophageal Center.
Michael McShane, class of 1966, lecturer at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, will receive the Virgil Clark ’50 Distinguished Service Award.
Chris S. Holder, chairman of the Engineering Advisory Board and a past member of the College of Engineering and Technology Advancement Council, will receive the Honorary Alumni Award.
Gray Williams, Class of 2013, former executive director of the Greenville-Pitt County Sports Commission and current director of sales for PlayFly, will receive the Young Alumni Award .
Saturday’s celebrations begin at 9 a.m. with the homecoming parade. It will travel along Fifth Street from Hilltop Street to Evans Street and feature a variety of groups walking, riding in cars, and in traditional floats. The event will be streamed live on Facebook.
Pirate Shenanigans will again be taking place in downtown Greenville from 6-10 p.m.
The ECU Black Alumni Reunion and Laure Marie Leary Elliott Scholarship and Awards Gala, a registration-required event, will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Hilton Greenville.