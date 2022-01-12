Community Crossroads Center had temporarily halted the demolition of its former headquarters so preservationists can research ways to restore the building and create new space for the center’s administrative work and medical clinic.
The center’s leadership on Tuesday agreed to a 30-day postponement following a social media blitz about the pending demolition of the Agnes Fullilove School, a two-story Colonial Revival-style school building built in 1924.
“This is very much the eleventh hour,” said Dr. David Collier, president of Community Crossroads’ board of directors. “But honestly, we are really delighted to have folks with a strong skill set in this area helping us make something happen if we can.”
Community Crossroads Center serves the homeless in Greenville and Pitt County by providing shelter, food, medical care, education and job training. The organization also works to place people in permanent housing.
There were complaints that Community Crossroads Center should have publicized its plans, but officials said the demolition was discussed in many forums, including Greenville City Council’s Dec. 9 meeting.
The center’s wants to demolish the structure, which is between 14,000-15,000 square feet, and build a 9,000 square foot structure to house administrative offices, multipurpose spaces and conference rooms for a medical clinic, classrooms and a respite area for clients who need shelter during the day.
The expansion would allow the center to add more family rooms and an isolation space to its 2015 building, Collier said.
Pitt County Commissioner Christopher Nunnally on Monday posted a notice on Facebook that the building was coming down, stirring discussion about the loss of multiple historic buildings in the city.
“We’ve lost so many of our historic storefronts, maybe we are programmed to think that historical buildings are no longer useful,” said Michael Glenn, whose family has renovated two historic buildings in downtown Greenville. “I think they deserve a second look. I can tell you every building I was involved in was far, far worse condition than that one.”
Defenders of the center argued the nonprofit has limited financial resources and restoration would be too expensive.
On Tuesday Glenn, Nunnally, Claire Edwards, whose family has long been involved in restoring businesses, and others went to the building and watched as the demolition crew prepared for work.
“I do not not mean to shine a negative light on the people behind the decision. I think it’s the principle of losing (a historic building),” Glenn said. “I respect what led to it, but all that we asked was to delay it long enough for us to come to the table. If we can’t come up with a viable solution, maybe it goes.”
Community Crossroads staff and Collier met with Glenn and Edwards and agreed to the 30-day extension.
“I really appreciated in my visit with Michael and Claire that they were very clear that they were not here just to be obstructionists or to block something,” Collier said. “They are really here to find solutions and a path forward.”
Collier will provide a list of the shelter’s needs, Glenn said. That will allow his group to assess how the building can be renovated to meet those needs. They also will explore building a new structure on nearby city owned property. There also is the option of convincing the board to sell the property to someone in the private sector who wants to restore the facility.
“Chris has made some efforts to stabilize homes in that neighborhood and I’ve made efforts to stabilize buildings in this area (downtown). It’s tragic to lose these buildings,” Glenn said. “I thought those conversations and notions about tearing stuff like that down were a thing of the past.”
Over the years there were discussions about using the building for other purposes, including, opening an inpatient substance abuse treatment facility, Collier said, but most suggestions were not compatible with city ordinances or the wishes of the neighborhood.
An earlier board had a contractor evaluate the building for possible renovation. It was told the cost would be “substantially more per foot” than new construction, he said.
The board also chose demolition because of the building’s yearly operational expenses.
When the shelter moved in 2015, the building housed a clothing and furniture donation center, a clinic provided by the Brody School of Medicine and classes provided by Pitt Community College, Collier said.
Then its heating and air conditioning system failed, the pandemic closed the donation center and the roof starting leaking, he said. There also was the monthly utility bill and insurance.
“You just can’t own a 14,000 square foot building and have no costs,” Collier said.
Where the Community Crossroad board saw a growing list of expenses, Glenn sees potential.
To prepare for the demolition, asbestos was removed from the building, Glenn said, so that expense and work is complete.
There are no cracks in the exterior walls, the original windows were never bricked over and interior repairs are possible.
The center’s board raised funds to cover the demolition costs. Fundraising for construction will be ongoing but it is hoped the City of Greenville and Pitt County Board of Commissioners will use American Rescue Plan Act dollars for fund the majority.
The project addresses two core components of plan, by addressing the health needs of the homeless and west Greenville community and aiding people who have suffered economic hardships because of COVID, Collier said.
“I am hoping (the attention) will positively affect our fundraising,” Collier said. “If we can come to a place where we have a new way of financing adequate space, rehabbing existing space with a new funding model, that is the equivalent of new fundraising and that will be a job well done.”