A homeowner request to build a new garage structure challenged setback and accessory dwelling rules in the university area during Thursday’s Board of Adjustment meeting.
The board denied the variance request from Jason and Noel-Grace Jasinski, who asked the board to allow them to build a larger structure that deviated from city standards governing the neighborhood. The couple live on East Fifth Street; the current garage is be behind the house facing Maple Street.
The Jasinski’s want to build a structure that will accommodate larger vehicles and an air conditioned office space with shower that would serve as a home office, according to the request.
Lead Planner Elizabeth Blount said the garage already doesn’t conform with the city’s rules for permitting accessory structures in single family neighborhoods because it sits in space that normally serves as the required setback for structures and expanding it would take up even more of the setback.
An architect and a civil engineer working with the couple said most homes and garages in surrounding neighborhoods aren’t in compliance with the city’s current zoning regulations because the area was laid out and the houses built in the 1920s, and the garage was added in the 1940s when there were no setback requirements.
“It bears consideration to understand that probably 80 (percent), 90 percent of homes that are nearby are nonconforming,” said architect Albrecht McLawhorn. He argued that following the city’s rules could prevent neighboring homes from adding a deck or replacing heating and air conditioning systems because they would go into the setback area.
“By denying this particular request the city would be promoting a situation whereby it is difficult to invest,” McLawhorn said. He went on to point out that if the garage had collapsed or was destroyed by fire, the couple could have rebuilt it without seeking a variance.
The Jasinskis said they initially wanted to rehabilitate the existing structure their contractor determined it wasn’t structurally sound. Complicating the situation was a former owner had previously converted the garage into unpermitted rental units.
When they presented the plan to city staff, the Jasinskis said it was labeled as an efficient apartment, which isn’t allowed in single family neighborhoods.
The Jasinskis said the space is 50-square-feet smaller than the apartment that was once there and would never be used a rental property.
The Jasinskis said they didn’t want to follow the city’s recommendation to build a garage within the 25-foot setback, because it would take up the entire backyard, leaving their three children with little space to play.
Hap Maxwell, a member of the Greenville Planning and Zoning commission and president of the Tar River University Neighborhood Association, and Michael Barnum, a nearby resident, spoke against granting the variance because of what they believed would be an apartment. They also said the garage doors are too close to the street and worried about a wreck occurring as a vehicle backed out of the structure.
Prior to the public hearing on the variance request, adjustment board member Christopher Lilley said he needed to be recused because he is a friend of the couple and they consulted him a year ago about what would be the best way to get city permission to build a new garage.
“Unfortunately, with this one, I feel I may not be able to act unbiased on that item,” Lilley said. The board unanimously voted to recuse him.
The board voted 5-1 against the request with one member abstaining. The Jasinski can appeal to Superior Court.
Dickinson request
The board delayed a hearing on request to surrender of a special use permit that allows a building in the 707 Dickinson Ave. to operate as a private club. The delay came when it learned the request came from a tenant, not the property’s owner. Special use permits are attached to the property and structure, not the tenant.
Assistant City Attorney Dene’ Alexander recommended the delay so city planning staff could reach out to the owner, listed as Joyner Commercial Rentals on Pitt County’s Online Parcel Information System. Daniel S. Kadis submitted the request. The permit was issued in 2014. The building currently houses the Side Bar, a craft taco and cocktail business.
In other business the board approved requests from:
- Francisco Elvira to place a mobile home at 519 Fenner Drive.
- Pinnacle Fire Tower Self Storage and Bells Fork Partners to build a self-storage facility on property located at 2345 E. Fire Tower Road and 2221 Bells Fork Road. The vote included conditions requiring the developers to obtain final platting, stormwater management, erosion control, and site plan approval before beginning construction. Exterior storage also will be prohibited.
- Dan Blackman and John Small to build and operate a child day care facility on N.C. 43 North near the U.S. 264 Bypass junction, opposite of the Greenville Utilities Commission’s operations center.
Blackman and Small plan to build the child care facility along with a charter school and senior living facility on the 21-acre site.
Blount said the school and senior living facility are permitted under the property’s office residential and residential agricultural zoning.
Blackman said the childcare facility, which would service about 100 children, would mainly be utilized by the staff of the charter school and senior living facility.