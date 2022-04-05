Cancer patients, caregivers and staff cried on the early spring day in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic forced Greenville’s McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge to close for the first time in its history. But two years later, there were tears of joy to celebrate the fact that Hope endured.
The lodge, which has served as a home away from home for thousands of cancer patients and caregivers, is marking the end of its second decade of service. Supporters gathered Sunday in honor of the healing that happens in this 20-bedroom mansion on Wellness Drive. It is one of 33 such havens the American Cancer Society operates nationwide for adults being treated for cancer.
“In 20 years, we’ve been able to do so much in this community,” said Rachel Urban, a regional executive director for American Cancer Society. “It’s really more than a night’s stay. It’s emotional support. It’s hope.”
Since it opened May 3, 2002, Hope Lodge has provided more than 177,000 night’s stays to more than 3,800 cancer patients and 4,200 caregivers. The lodge, the only one of its kind in the state, has saved $19 million in expenses for people traveling from eastern North Carolina and parts of Virginia to Greenville for cancer treatment.
“Everybody comes here not knowing what to expect,” Senior Manager Deborah Brady said of the patients and caregivers, who the lodge refers to as guests. “It’s a free place to stay close to the hospital. It’s a community living situation.
“They’re just amazed, first of all at the beautiful place they get to stay … so they’re impressed by that,” said Brady, a former Girl Scouts of America executive who was inspired to serve at Hope Lodge after seeing shortcomings in her mother’s cancer treatment in her home state of New York. “Everybody in this building has one goal: get you healthy and get you home.”
When shutdowns due to COVID-19 began across the state in March 2020, staff members thought existing safety protocol would help prevent Hope Lodge from having to close. But with the risks a communal living environment could pose for patients with compromised immune systems, remaining open was deemed impossible.
“That was a really sad day,” Brady recalled. “Everybody who works here has either been touched by cancer either themselves or their family. They’ve been in that caregiver or that patient role, so they get it. They get the struggle.”
Hope Lodge, which had provided 11,384 nights of lodging for 248 cancer patients and 272 caregivers in 2019, would remain closed from March 27, 2020, until Sept. 2, 2021.
Maravaughn Holloway was one of the first patients to stay once the lodge reopened after more than 18 months. The Swan Quarter resident, who had been diagnosed with breast cancer three weeks earlier, had never heard of Hope Lodge. But she would call it home for the next four months.
Although she was dealing with denial and missing her children and grandchildren, Holloway found comfort and companionship at Hope Lodge. Joining staff and other patients for meals, crafts and bingo helped her to realize she was not alone.
“We all bonded and considered ourselves family,” Holloway said. “They showed me more compassion than I think I would have ever gotten anywhere else. They made sure I made all my treatments and pep-talked me some days when I felt kind of down.
“This was the best thing that could ever happen to me was coming here and meeting another whole group of ladies that were on a mission to make you feel at home, feel comfortable not worrying about being away from home,” she said. “All you had to worry about was your treatment.”
Removing barriers to care was what Drs. Bill McConnell and Mary Raab had in mind when they helped lead a fundraising campaign to open what was then the 18th Hope Lodge in the country.
McConnell, a radiologist and founding partner in Eastern Radiologists, died in August at age 92. Raab, his wife of more than 25 years, recalled Sunday how happy she and McConnell were to see the Hope Lodge become a reality.
“During our medical careers, we saw first hand the difficulties so many of our patients faced when diagnosed with cancer,” she said, adding that lack of transportation and lodging were obstacles for some eastern North Carolina residents. “Many times the patients received sub-optimal care because of it.”
Brian Floyd, president and chief operating officer at Vidant Health Hospitals, said Raab has been instrumental in providing cancer care in eastern North Carolina. “Even this facility wouldn’t be here if we didn’t have you,” he said.
Floyd said setbacks in the early detection of cancer are among the numerous challenges presented by COVID-19.
Bob Frazier, a regional director of philanthropy and foundations for the American Cancer Society, said the pandemic’s effects on fundraising events is also being felt at Hope Lodge. He announced a $500,000 fundraising campaign to help continue services.
Hope Lodge has served 100 cancer patients since reopening in September. While Brady said the lodge is now able to operate at full capacity, COVID-19 continues to affect some operations. Except for caregivers, patients cannot have visitors inside the building. In addition, the American Cancer Society has had to hire additional staff to run the lodge, since volunteers cannot yet have direct contact with patients.
Brady said volunteers, including the Service League of Greenville, continue to support Hope Lodge, bringing food for staff to serve since volunteers can no longer prepare meals in the kitchen.
“There are so many that have stayed committed to helping the lodge in any way they can,” she said. “I feel like as soon as we’re able to let the volunteers back, I feel like that commitment is still there.”
Like patients and caregivers, Brady is glad that Hope Lodge is still here. In the early days of the pandemic, she said, there was some discussion that it might have to remain closed until COVID could be eradicated.
“The hard reality was it’s not going away. We have to figure out how to live with it,” she said. “We had to figure out how to open and keep people safe because cancer wasn’t going away and people still needed us.
“Cancer is out there,” Brady said. “Cancer didn’t stop, so at least we’re helping. We’re doing what we can to help.”