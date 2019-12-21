A candidate for a local state House contest registered to vote in Pitt County this week and filed his candidacy on the same day, according to state election records.
Lenton Credelle Brown on Tuesday moved his voter registration to Pitt from Bertie County then filed to run in House District 12, which encompasses all of Lenoir County and part of southern Pitt County.
Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis verified with state officials that Brown’s actions were permissible.
Candidates must live in the district of the office they are pursuing for at least one year prior to the date of the general election, Davis said. Brown said he’s lived 11 years at his home located in the 200 block of Hewitt Way, less than two miles outside Grifton, in Pitt County.
“I do have a home in Bertie County, but I am no longer there, so I decided to register in Pitt County. That’s perfectly legal to do that. Since I’ve been here 11 years I am eligible to file to run for office,” Brown said.
The candidate also has to have been affiliated with a political party for 90 days prior to the filing date to run in a primary, Davis said.
Staff verified Brown has been a registered Democrat voter in Bertie County since 1992. He last voted in that county’s 2018 general election but did not vote in this year’s municipal election in Powellsville, where he also has a home.
Brown grew up in Bertie County. He first moved to Greenville when he attended East Carolina University, graduating in 1979 with a degree in political science and a minor in psychology. He has since moved between the two areas.
Brown said when he voted in Bertie County in 2018, he considered Powellsville to be home, but he has spent so much time in Greenville and Pitt County he now considers this his home. Brown’s been an agent with United Real Estate East Carolina for five years, he said.
Counties do not have to verify the residence of a candidate or a voter unless a challenge is filed, Davis said. That is because it’s assumed individuals are truthful when they register to vote.
Voters do have to present a North Carolina driver’s license or other state-approved identification when registering that verified their residency.
N.C. House District 12 is currently represented by Republican Chris Humphrey, who is running for a second term.
Two Kinston Democrats filed to run in the House District 12 race on Friday, Deonko Brewer and Virginia Cox-Daugherty.
Brown, Brewer and Cox-Daugherty will face off during the Democratic primary on March 3.