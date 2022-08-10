The Mulberry House has been open since July, 2021, and has already cemented itself as a culinary fixture in the downtown Washington food scene. Owners, Mohamed and Dr. Reem Darar have created a destination dining experience in a relaxed environment from the main floor dining room with velvet-wrapped banquettes running the length of the room, soaring ceilings, a full bar area, covered patio dining and a rooftop Sky Bar featuring expansive views of the Pamlico River and Washington waterfront.

Located at 189 W. Main St., Mulberry House’s menu starts with breakfast where you can enjoy a full-service coffee and tea bar or select a sweet treat from their fully stocked baked goods display case. Breakfast and pastry items rotate through the seasons and feature scratch-made danishes, mini cakes, muffins, cookies, biscuits and other delectable and tasty treats. The business focuses on sustainable farming, heritage grains and seeds, small farms and co-ops and makes its own pasta, bread from organic flour, sauces and dressings. All components are baked, pickled, seared, roasted and made in-house. The eclectic lunch and dinner menu is an international and cultural journey featuring inventive appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, entrees and desserts. The restaurant also features specials and menu items that change seasonally.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.