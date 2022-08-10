The blackened mahi mahi, above, is topped with a pineapple and mango relish and served over Hawaiian quinoa. The seafood stew, below, is a full-bodied cioppino-style dish made with a saffron and fennel tomato base and was brimming with coastal flavor.
The blackened mahi mahi, above, is topped with a pineapple and mango relish and served over Hawaiian quinoa. The seafood stew, below, is a full-bodied cioppino-style dish made with a saffron and fennel tomato base and was brimming with coastal flavor.
photoa by Christina Ruotolo/Hot Dish
The seafood stew is a full-bodied cioppino-style dish made with a saffron and fennel tomato base and was brimming with coastal flavor.
The firecracker shrimp is fried and placed over an Asian spinach slaw featuring kimchi in a soy ponzu sauce.
The Mulberry House has been open since July, 2021, and has already cemented itself as a culinary fixture in the downtown Washington food scene. Owners, Mohamed and Dr. Reem Darar have created a destination dining experience in a relaxed environment from the main floor dining room with velvet-wrapped banquettes running the length of the room, soaring ceilings, a full bar area, covered patio dining and a rooftop Sky Bar featuring expansive views of the Pamlico River and Washington waterfront.
Located at 189 W. Main St., Mulberry House’s menu starts with breakfast where you can enjoy a full-service coffee and tea bar or select a sweet treat from their fully stocked baked goods display case. Breakfast and pastry items rotate through the seasons and feature scratch-made danishes, mini cakes, muffins, cookies, biscuits and other delectable and tasty treats. The business focuses on sustainable farming, heritage grains and seeds, small farms and co-ops and makes its own pasta, bread from organic flour, sauces and dressings. All components are baked, pickled, seared, roasted and made in-house. The eclectic lunch and dinner menu is an international and cultural journey featuring inventive appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, entrees and desserts. The restaurant also features specials and menu items that change seasonally.
The full-service bar menu features wine by the glass or bottle, handcrafted cocktails featuring local additions, as well as extensive draft beer and cider offerings. All draft beer on tap is from local breweries from Pitt Street to Shortway Brewing Company.
For my food tasting, I headed up to the Sky Bar, grabbed a comfy seat overlooking the Pamlico River and started with the Hibiscus Margarita. This delicate pink-hued cocktail features blanco tequila, hibiscus, lemon, Campari and rosewater garnished with a floating lime. It was the color of a sunset simmering with warming tequila and tart citrus notes against a soft rose backdrop. The taste builds in color with every sip.
I also tried one of their new appetizers, the firecracker shrimp. Start with hand-breaded shrimp, fried and placed over an Asian spinach slaw featuring kimchi in a soy ponzu sauce. The top was drizzled with a fiery sweet and spicy mayo sauce then dusted with sesame seeds. It was the perfect name for a dish that literally pops with layers of heat and an umami explosion for your taste buds. The fermented slaw underneath with its lime and citrus notes acts as a cooling agent against the shrimp and brightens the dish.
Next, I moved to another popular appetizer, the small seafood stew. This full-bodied cioppino-style stew was made with a saffron and fennel tomato base and was brimming with coastal seafood/shellfish flavors from mussels, shrimp, chunks of meaty cod and a trinity of vegetables with savory spices throughout. I love a good seafood stew and this one was chunky, had a deep, rich flavor profile much like a gumbo with a river of soft and sweet spice notes throughout. This dish is perfect year-round as it pays homage to the coast and was a true bounty in bowl.
Now, let’s move on to the dinner menu, sticking with the seafood theme. I tried the blackened mahi mahi topped with a pineapple and mango relish served over Hawaiian quinoa. The dish was beautifully presented with the cracked blackened top crust set against sweet salsa and warm quinoa. A good portion offered up a moist and succulent white fish. The well-rounded bite features the spice top, meaty fish middle, clean base and sweet pop of mango and pineapple. And in case you have never eaten quinoa, it’s a super healthy sprouted grain that has been around for thousands of years. The Incas called it “the mother grain,” believing it was sacred. It is filled with protein, fiber and is gluten-free. I describe it as the caviar of rice and grains as it has a bouncy, nomadic feel and it’s a beautiful base for any seafood allowing the fish to act as the star.
To end my tasting, I went straight for the vanilla Chai Crème brûlée. This decadent baked dessert starts with a flavored custard base topped with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar that has been blow-torched (burnt to harden) to create a crackly glass top gleaming with hues of amber. Crème brûlée actually means burnt sugar in French. This is one of my all-time favorite desserts. Take your spoon and crack open the top and underneath the shard-style sugar top is a dreamy and rich custard. There are so many words I can think of to describe the flavor, but this dessert is more about the feeling you get when you take a bite. It’s like your first kiss, so sensual, warm and sweet that you have to step back and take in the moment, goosebumps and all. Then you have to restrain yourself and eat it slowly to let the feeling last.
So we started with a cool cocktail and ended with a first kiss. I say that’s how to enjoy a fully immersive dining experience at The Mulberry House in Washington.
The Mulberry House is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, with Sunday brunch served from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Full-service catering is available on and off site and they can create tailored menus for any occasion. For more information call 833-0451, email them at info@themulberryhousebrewery.com or visit themulberryhousebrewery.com.