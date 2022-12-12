Ming Dynasty- thirty six years in business and still going strong
Every month, I go to dinner with a group of my friends. It’s kind of like a social supper club. We order several appetizers, drinks, entrees and enjoy catching up on each other’s lives. We always pick a restaurant that treats us like family and makes us feel like we are eating dinner at someone’s house. This same feeling can be found when you bring family or friends and dine at Ming Dynasty. They help you leave the hustle and bustle behind and enjoy family time with a family feast.
Ming Dynasty located in the Rivergate Shopping Center off 10th Street beside Ollie's in Greenville, NC has been open for thirty-six years. Specializing in Mandarin, Schezwan and Cantonese dishes as well as authentic fine Chinese cuisine, Ming Dynasty has build a steady following of customers. These loyal customers and their support from the community are just a few of the reasons the restaurant has stayed open for so long. Their roots are deep in the community and owner Mary Yuen, her chefs and staff are not stopping anytime soon.
Their menu features traditional Chinese offerings from fried rice options, lo mein noodles, meat and seafood options as well as a variety of chow mein and egg foo young dishes. You can select classic Sesame chicken, beef and broccoli, sweet & sour chicken, shrimp or pork, Szechuan style chicken, or maybe shrimp in a luscious lobster sauce. They also have an expansive hibachi menu with steak, shrimp, or chicken served with rice and veggies.. The entire family is sure to find dishes to delight their palates all year long.
To start our holiday feast family style, start with a warm bowl of soup, the perfect dish to melt your winter bones. I opted for the classic Eggdrop soup which is a creamy protein packed soup with glossy ribbons of beaten eggs that have been whisked into a thickened seasoned chicken broth. It has a velvety feel in your mouth. Other soups include hot & sour, wonton, seafood, or the house special with beef, shrimp and vegetables.
Next, I tried several appetizers that are perfect for the entire family. The first was the crab rangoons. Start with a wonton wrapper, fill it with a cream cheese, scallion, and crab mixture, wrap it up like a little purse, and fry to a golden brown. They end up little crispy pockets flavor bombs filled with a warm, creamy sweet pop of flavor in the center. Breaking open the top reminds me of those origami paper fortune teller games we made out of loose leaf paper in high school Open the top and inside has all the answers to life. Just like these delicious yummy little gems.
The next appetizer I sampled was the pan seared pork dumplings. Dumplings are a quintessential part of Japanese and Chinese culture and are traditionally served during the Chinese Lunar year. Many believe that the lunar shaped dumplings symbolize the brightness of the moon and promises for a bright and prosperous year ahead. They also believed that wealth was measured by how many gold bars you had and the bars were shaped like little these little crescent shaped dumplings. The edible wealth inside these seared dumplings was meaty and full or vibrant flavors.
Now that you have enjoyed soup and appetizers, let’s enjoy the main attraction. You only need to order a few entrees as each dish is large enough to feed two-three people. Select your favorite dishes and then serve them family style, which is a great way to make you feel like you are at your family table anytime you go out to dinner. It takes the meal to another comfort level. I started with a customer favorite, the General Tso’s chicken. This dish starts with tender chunks of chicken fried to a crispy texture mixed in a think, tangy and slightly spicy sauce made with ginger, garlic and spices.
The dish is paired with rice and fresh sauteed broccoli. My family loves this dish, as its decadent with its rich and savory sauce that has tang and vibrancy. I don’t know who General Tso is, but he must be a good guy because his dish is delightful.
Next, I tried the Moo Shu chicken which is a Chinese style stir fry made with grilled chicken sauteed with chopped mushrooms, cabbage, and onion in a tasty brown sauce. The dish is served with a side of rice and four pancakes. Take a spoonful of the mixture, add it to one of the delicate pancakes, add a spoonful of their thick decadent plum sauce and wrap it up. It eats like a burrito but, Chinese style. It was tasty and a perfect, fun family option for dinner.
To end my tasting, I tried the Yakisoba noodles with Hibachi chicken and shrimp served with sauteed sweet carrots, zucchini, broccoli and onions paired with fried or white rice. It’s also served with a tangy ginger sauce and a white sauce. Yakisoba noodles are flat, buckwheat noodles that are twice as wide as spaghetti noodles and have a mellow taste. They have a nice texture to them and pair nicely with any hibachi style meat or seafood and are a great alternative to rice.
Don’t forget Ming Dynasty has a full service bar, as well as dine-in lunch and dinner service. Lunch hours are 11a.m. to 2:30p.m Monday-Friday and Sunday 12p.m.-3p.m. Dinner hours are Monday-Thursday 4-9:30p.m., Friday 4p.m.-10p.m. and Saturday 4p.m.- 10p.m. For more information, or to place your to-go order call 252-752-7111. You can also view their entire menu on their website, HYPERLINK "http://www.mingdynastygreenville.com/"www.mingdynastygreenville.com.