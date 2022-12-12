Ming Dynasty- thirty six years in business and still going strong

Every month, I go to dinner with a group of my friends. It’s kind of like a social supper club. We order several appetizers, drinks, entrees and enjoy catching up on each other’s lives. We always pick a restaurant that treats us like family and makes us feel like we are eating dinner at someone’s house. This same feeling can be found when you bring family or friends and dine at Ming Dynasty. They help you leave the hustle and bustle behind and enjoy family time with a family feast.


