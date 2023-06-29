Temperatures crested into the 90s in Greenville this week, and while the heat outside of an SUV fitted with a temperature gauge was bearable, the vehicle’s interior was downright smothering at 135 degrees.

In the parking lot of Kohl’s on Galleria Drive, advocates for injury prevention and child safety wanted the vehicle to be a reminder that children, seniors and pets should never be left inside a car — not even for a minute.


  

