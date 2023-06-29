Ellen Walston, ECU Health Injury Prevention Program coordinator, points out a temperature gauge on one of the health system's vans. Sticker thermometers were handed out along with s'mores at the event to let people see for themselves how hot the inside of a car can get in a North Carolina summer.
A temperature gauge connected to an SUV shows the vehicle’s internal and external temperature difference at an event reminding people not to leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.
Pat Gruner
The Daily Reflector
Temperatures inside the vehicle were high enough to cook s'mores, which were handed out to passersby as they received child safety resources along with their treat.
Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Sisters Olivia and Natalie Martin, from left, enjoyed their sweet treat as their caregiver talked with local experts.
Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Temperatures crested into the 90s in Greenville this week, and while the heat outside of an SUV fitted with a temperature gauge was bearable, the vehicle’s interior was downright smothering at 135 degrees.
In the parking lot of Kohl’s on Galleria Drive, advocates for injury prevention and child safety wanted the vehicle to be a reminder that children, seniors and pets should never be left inside a car — not even for a minute.