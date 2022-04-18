The co-owner of a hotel development in downtown Greenville is urging the city Planning and Zoning Commission to oppose rule changes that will allow more bars to operate nearby.
The commission is holding a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday on new language for the city code that planning staff is calling “bar 2022.” The proposal eliminates a rule that prevents new bars and nightclubs from operating within 500-feet of an existing bar or nightclub.
It requires businesses to obtain a special use permit and agree to requirements for security personnel, a security plan and limited hours of operation. Rules that prohibit businesses from operating near residential areas remain.
Scott Diggs, CEO of Co-X Holdings, which is building the Hilton Garden Inn on Evans Street, sent the letter to Commission Chairman Kevin Faison on March 31.
Diggs said he believes the city’s 500-foot rule has decreased crime in the area and increased public safety, which has brought growth to the downtown area.
“Changing or repealing the 500-foot rule also will change the nature of the businesses which Uptown is beginning to attract, to the detriment of a decade’s progress,” Diggs wrote.
The 500-foot rule was approved 12 years ago after two men were killed in a drive-by shooting outside a Fifth Street nightclub. Councilman Will Bell, a manager at a wine and spirits distributor, proposed altering the rule in late 2020.
Diggs said since the city implemented the 500-foot rule the tax value of the area has increased.
The Hilton Garden Inn is a $23 million investment that will further increase the area’s tax value, he said. Six new businesses are also expected to open in the area in the next few months.
“The progression of the Uptown district over the last 10 years cannot be overstated,” Diggs said. “It is not time to change the course of Uptown, particularly backwards, to a district of easy-come, easy-go bars and nightclubs which stand empty during daylight hours and which have little interest in the long-term success of the area. It is instead time to recommit to the changes which brought the hotel to downtown in the first place.”
Along with the public hearing on the “bar 2022” text amendment, the following items are also on the commission’s agenda:
- A request by Liberty Investment to amend the city’s future land use and character map. The request would change 42 acres between Stantonsburg Road (U.S. 264) and MacGregor Downs Road and west of B’s Barbeque from commercial and potential conservation/open space to residential, high density.
- Daly Hotel Management is asking to rezone 25 acres along the southern right-of-way of Stantonsburg Road (U.S. 264) roughly between Stantonsburg Road and Allen Road from medical-office) to medical-residential high-density multifamily.
- Denali East Place is asking to rezone a total of 6.5 acres located along the northern right-of-way of Dickinson Avenue between West Arlington Boulevard and Spring Forest Road from residential-agricultural to office-residential high-density multi-family.
- A request by Baldwin Design Consultants to approve a preliminary plat entitled, "Cobblestone South,” located at the current terminus of Quail Drive. The proposed plat consists of 10 duplex lots and two multi-family lots on 10 acres.
- A request by ARK Consulting Group to approve a preliminary plat entitled, "Winslow West " located north of Pactolus Highway, south of Whichard Road and west of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. The proposed plat consists of three nonresidential lots on 23.6 acres.
Today’s meeting is scheduled to begin with a presentation from the North Carolina Wildlife Commission on its “Green Growth Toolbox.” The “toolbox” includes guidelines and other materials to help communities protect wildlife while continuing residential and commercial development.
The planning and zoning commission is meeting in the City Hall Council Chambers, 200 W. Fifth St.