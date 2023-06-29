Signs of construction are now rising into the city’s skyline at the future site of an Evans Street hotel, but the developer said that delays have pushed the project back from its intended 2023 construction deadline.

The Hilton Garden Inn, an eight-story, 101-room hotel at 419 Evans St., is intended to be finished in time for the 2024 East Carolina University football season, according to Scott Diggs of Co-X Holdings, which is building the downtown hotel.


