Crews work on an elevator tower for the Hilton Garden Inn looming over Evans Street in Greenville on Tuesday. Two towers are visibly nearing completion and should be finished by the end of the week a developer for the project said, though delays have pushed the project’s completion back to summer of 2024.
Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Pat Gruner / The Daily Reflector
Elevator towers for the Hilton Garden Inn rise above neighboring buildings in downtown Greenville on Saturday.
Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector
Signs of construction are now rising into the city’s skyline at the future site of an Evans Street hotel, but the developer said that delays have pushed the project back from its intended 2023 construction deadline.
The Hilton Garden Inn, an eight-story, 101-room hotel at 419 Evans St., is intended to be finished in time for the 2024 East Carolina University football season, according to Scott Diggs of Co-X Holdings, which is building the downtown hotel.