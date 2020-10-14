The candidates vying for the District 12 state House seat say they are focused on health care and education and ensuring rural areas are not forgotten by state government.
Republican incumbent Chris Humphrey, 59, is seeking a second two-year term in the House while Democratic Challenger Virginia Cox-Daugherty, 74, is making her first run for the seat. Both candidates are from Kinston but would represent a district that covers the southern tip of Pitt County including Grifton and Ayden and a sliver that extends north into the Bells Fork area — in addition to all of Lenoir County.
The seat is among three state House seats representing Pitt County that area on the Nov. 3 ballot. Early voting begins Thursday and continues through Oct. 31.
“I feel we have some unfinished business,” Humphrey said. “We weren’t able to pass a budget, and that budget was really big for eastern North Carolina. I think there was over $300 million dollars for eastern North Carolina projects, including the Brody School of Medicine, Ayden Food Commercialization project and there was money in there for renovating schools for Pitt and Lenoir County. We weren’t able to get it over the finish line.”
Humphrey believes his experience serving in the House as well as his past experience serving as a Lenoir County Commissioner and as a member of the La Grange Town Council qualifies him to serve. His experience as a business owner also contributes.
“It’s given me a unique perspective. I’m a people person. I’ve been involved in the community forever. I have a lot of experience doing a lot of things. I’m no specialist, but I understand the needs of the community,” he said.
Cox-Daugherty also has been involved in the community through volunteer and mentorship work. She holds a master’s degree in both business administration and education as well as a doctorate in education and theology in biblical studies. She has taught for more than 40 years in both the public and private system and has owned her own business. She also served on the Lenoir County Board of Elections.
“I have not just the knowledge but I also have the commitment to make sure these issues are addressed. It’s time for a change and I will fight for these changes. When I go to Raleigh, I will make sure my voice is heard and it’s not my voice it’s the voice of the community,” she said.
“I’m seeking office because I really believe I can make a difference in the community after working with the community and very closely with community members. I know the needs that are not being met — from health care, to education, to agriculture.”
If elected, Cox-Daugherty wants to focus on meeting the needs of education and expanding broadband connectivity.
“The greatest challenge is reopening our schools and universities and really supporting and making sure we stand behind the government and support the governor’s plan,” she said.
“Our communities should be able to decide what’s best for themselves with safety for all in mind. Those are going to be our greatest challenges.”
Cox-Daugherty is in favor of Medicaid expansion and believes it will help many seniors in the community.
“In talking with our seniors, some of them are trying to make sure that they eat, and they make difficult decisions on whether or not they should buy food or buy different prescriptions. Some of them can’t get additional insurance or help,” she said.
Simplifying requirements to apply for COVID-19 monies also is important, she added.
“We need to simplify relief funds. It’s so complicated to apply using the processes in place. We need for our businesses to reopen,” she said, adding she will fight to make sure eastern North Carolina receives proportional funding.
If re-elected Humphrey said he will be in a better position to see eastern North Carolina receives its fair share of tax revenue. “I’m ready to get back in there and roll my sleeves up now that I know what is going on ... I hope I can effect change by serving as a leader in some of these committees I’m on.”
He said he want to increase the legislature’s focus on flood mitigation. “I think that’s really important for economic development. We’re losing population in Lenoir county. In Pitt County, Ayden and Grifton are growing slowly but surely. Lenoir county is not growing at all,” Humphrey said.
Health care also needs to be addressed, he said.
“The health care in rural North Carolina is a challenge. Once we can secure funding for the Brody School of Medicine we can recruit more doctors and train more doctors to come to rural areas and take care of our elderly, mentally challenged and sick,” Humphrey said.
Humphrey addressed calls by some racial justice advocates to defund law enforcement.
“I care about my neighbors. I don’t care how they are registered (to vote) or what color they are. I know my neighbors want law and order and peace. They are concerned about whats going on in other parts of the country,” Humphrey said.
Humphrey believes he is the best candidate.
“I think people know me and how I govern. I’m a conservative and very fiscally conservative. I want people to live their lives in peace and harmony and prosperity. That’s what I’m about and I think that makes me the best candidate. I’ve been involved for so long and I understand the needs of people in the area,” he said.
Cox-Daughtery also feels her long history in the community volunteering and being involved as well as educational background makes her the best candidate. She said she also is against defunding the police.
“I have the support from a lot of people within the community. They believe in me and believe I am a voice to be heard. I value community members. I taught in and our of this county and have been in education for 40 plus years. I ran an after school program for at least 10 years,” she said.
“I’m an advocate Christian and I believe in service. Services is what I do.”