The two Republicans competing to represent their party in State House District 9’s election come from very different backgrounds, with a longtime eastern North Carolina politician set to take on a 20-plus year physician.
Republican Tony Moore, 71, a Winterville Town Council member and former state senator, brings a long political history to the race. His opponent, Dr. Tim Reeder, 52, has not held an elected office, having spent 20 years as a physician in the area.
Currently represented by Democrat Brian Farkas, District 9 was redrawn to include the southern portion of the county including Ayden, Grifton, Grimesland, Simpson, Winterville and parts of Greenville. The new district includes a greater concentration of Republican voters than the previous area.
Reeder believes his background as an emergency doctor can add perspective in the state House, particularly as it applies to health care policy. He has served as chairman of the N.C. Medical Society.
A native of Ohio, Reeder finished his undergraduate and medical degrees at Ohio State University. He moved to Greenville after receiving a job offer at East Carolina University to work in its emergency medical department.
Moore lived in Greenville until 1989 when he moved to Winterville, where he has remained since. In 2003, Moore served as state senator for District 5 which includes Pitt and Wilson counties. He received a degree from Appalachian State and a master’s degree from East Carolina University.
Moore, a former public school teacher and administrator, also founded and operates North Carolina Driving School, which provided driver training in 38 public school systems and is the largest provider of driver education services in the state.
Why should District 9 voters select you to represent them in the General Assembly over your opponent?
Moore: Republican and unaffiliated voters can be confident that my background in politics will serve them well as their candidate to run against the incumbent Democrat in November and win. My experience involves working in the N.C. General Assembly since 1986 for our late Pitt County atate Sens. Bob Martin and Ed Warren, and serving as the last Pitt County state senator. Experience is important when working with others in the General Assembly for the good of our county and state.
Reeder: I’ve spent over 20 years caring for the sick and injured in our community, working for ECU as a physician in the emergency department. In that time, I have been able to save lives and provide help and comfort to many patients and families. Unfortunately, I have witnessed the effects of a society that suffers from the challenges caused by a lack of a strong family, an educational system that does not support and create excellence, an uncoordinated health care system and an economy that does not foster the inherent creative spirit of the entrepreneurial individual.
I have never run for political office in the past, but I have the energy and dedication to advocate for our community. I am running to represent Pitt County, listen to my constituents, ask questions, understand issues and work to solve problems for our community. I have worked in large systems and one of my strengths is the ability to analyze issues, look at data and work with others to create solutions and results.
What is the most important job of a state legislator and how do you plan to accomplish that job?
Moore: The most important job as a legislator is to meet the needs of local government agencies and the needs of citizens as they interact with government. As a former vice-chair of the General Government Committee as your state Senator, I served on the committee overseeing the budget for over 15 state agencies. My experience during the past 23 years as a trusted elected municipal councilman will serve me well. My local Pitt County office has always been open to serve the constituency. When I served as the senator for Wilson County, I established a local office for their constituency, too.
Reeder: The most important job of a legislator is to create, develop and debate policies and pass laws and provide oversight for government operations. These roles ensure that the state government is responsive to the citizens of North Carolina. A legislator must listen and represent their constituents and ensure that their voices are heard. I plan to accomplish this job by meeting with my constituents, not just those of my party or those who agree with me. There are many complex issues facing the state and debated in the General Assembly. In order to represent Pitt County, I must become educated by listening, asking questions, reading, visiting the people most affected by the policies we advocate and laws we pass.
What will your top priorities be in the state House?
Moore: As a person who has supplied jobs since 1989 for over 200 employees and has served eight states in a leadership capacity, my experience has given me a vision of our state’s needs. My focus will be on health care, lower taxes, inflation, crime and immigration, safer roads and education. Due to the pandemic we must make sure all students can read and write. My long time experience as a public school teacher and administrator with Pitt County Schools will assist me to be an education leader in Raleigh. A top priority will be establishing a drug facility for our teens with drug problems! We also need to secure funds from the state to establish a task force to deal with the teen drug situation in our county.
Reeder: North Carolina has a long tradition of excellence in education from primary through college, either the community college or university system, or a technical degree. Our students should have access to the best teachers and schools to prepare them to compete in a global economy. We need to focus on the core subjects of reading, writing, math, science, and history. Our schools should build up individual students for success and not divide them. I support charter schools and parental choice for education. Salaries for teachers must be competitive and reward the teachers who perform the best. We should measure teachers on performance, student achievement, and their own career development.
Free market-driven solutions provide the best mechanisms for most issues and should be used instead of government solutions. North Carolina is competing in a global economy. We must create the environment for a growing economy by minimizing regulations and keeping taxes low to support businesses of all sizes. Access to health care is important for the society. If people are not healthy, they can’t work, become educated or support their families. We need to expand access to health insurance. Free-market tools should be the mechanism for most patients, and government should be the safety net.
I support our police and firefighters. They show up every day to protect us, keep us safe and serve the community. We should not be defunding those who protect us. We need to make sure that we leave a state and country for our children that will be safe and secure. Too often we surround ourselves with people who just agree with and think like us. I make no apologies for the fact that I am a conservative. However, if we are to solve the problems that face us, we must be willing to listen to others, hear about their concerns and work for solutions
District 9 includes the towns of Ayden, Grifton, Winterville and parts of Greenville as well as smaller communities. How will you balance the needs and access among them?
Moore: I will listen to their town council members and find funds to help improve their towns and the City of Greenville. Many successful Republican House and Senate members have been supplying additional millions of dollars to help them meet the needs of their communities for years. We need countywide funds to improve our roads and build additional bike lanes. Again having an open office will help tremendously for our communication. My record with the Town of Winterville as employee, civic leader and elected official since 1973 allows me to understand the needs of the district’s small towns and Greenville. As a lifetime resident of Pitt County, I attended Greenville City Schools for six years and Winterville Schools for six years. My first church was Jarvis Memorial Methodist Church in Greenville. I have ties with both of these communities. As a Winterville Town Board member, I presently serve on the League of Municipalities Legislative Committee for the next session of the General Assembly. My past internships in town management and town planning that will assist me in making good long term planning decision for the future of our communities.
Reeder: The most important mechanism to represent the smaller towns is to meet with constituents to understand their concerns and issues. In the campaign so far, I have been knocking on doors throughout the district and these towns. I have been talking to people and listening to their fears and aspirations.
What is a unique challenge or opportunity in District 9 that you hope to address in the legislature?
Moore: The most unique challenges for District 9 will be improving health care, economic development for good-paying jobs for our citizens and improving our education system. We live east of Highway 95, the poorest part of our country. We have much work to do to improve the lives of our citizens of Pitt County. Again, my office is open 8-5 daily located at 214 Main St., Winterville.
Reeder: One issue facing the General Assembly is the divide and needs of urban versus rural communities. The needs of our community are very different than those of Raleigh or Charlotte. I will advocate strongly for solutions to the problems facing our rural community — broad band access, economic development, agriculture, and access to health care.