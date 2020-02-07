One of the Democrats vying to represent Pitt County in the N.C. House District 9 seat is trying distinguish himself by his record of public service while the other says his background as an economist and educator makes him the best candidate.
Brian Farkas and Jake Hochard will face off in the March 3 primary in hopes of challenging Republican Perrin Jones of Greenville in November. Jones was appointed to complete the two-year term of now-U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy.
During a debate hosted on Wednesday by East Carolina University’s Campus Voter Initiative, Hochard touted his experience as a research scientist and economics professor at ECU focusing on poverty and climate change.
He said he is running in part because North Carolina has “abandoned” public education. He teaches students from across the state and has seen that the zip code someone is from determines their educational opportunities.
Farkas said he grew up in District 9 and was a product of Pitt County Schools and the University of North Carolina system. He received a bachelor of arts in political science with a minor in economics from UNC-Charlotte and a master of public administration at the UNC School of Government at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Farkas said his background in community service, including work with the Greenville Museum of Art and the Greenville ENC Alliance, has shown him that people from all walks of life need to work together to solve community problems. He said he is running for office because the state legislature is “broken.”
The candidates were asked how they would use their position to promote bipartisanship in the legislature. Hochard said if a Republican comes to him with an idea that will support eastern North Carolina he will support that idea.
Farkas said he will sponsor an independent redistricting commission to end gerrymandering, support comprehensive campaign finance reform and close the door between lobbyists and legislators.
Farkas also said he will make sure there are funds for a new Brody School of Medicine and expanding the health sciences campus.
“I understand how this university (ECU) serves as a critical economic, health care, research and social engine for the entire region,” Farkas said. “Making sure ECU has the resources it needs to be successful, its personal for me.”
Hochard said he is committed to starting a conversation about how funds are appropriated to the UNC System schools.
“For decades, ECU has been underfunded relative to other UNC System institutions,” Hochard said. “We must make an argument for our worth. For too long ECU has done more with less. It’s time that we changed the conversation.”
The candidates were asked how they planned to improve the health care system in the state. Farkas said Medicaid needs to be expanded and any conversation about an affordable health care system must include a focus on preventative health.
Hochard said it would be fiscally irresponsible to not expand Medicaid and said without it, one in three women are not receiving prenatal care in Pitt County and many residents do not have access to “one of the premier hospitals in the country.”
Both candidates said they supported an increase of the $7.25 minimum wage. The rate hasn’t changed since 2008, and a livable wage for a single adult is $11.79.
Farkas said it was important to address climate change, as he has experienced 100-year floods in his lifetime. He plans to pass legislation to keep people safe from the immediate threat of storms and floods. Hochard said that North Carolina can’t single handedly solve an 8-billion-person problem. He said carbon emissions should be reduced, a clean energy market developed and investments made to address effects of climate change that are occurring.
Farkas also said he has written and executed an emergency action plans to guide response at a large federal installation to man-made and natural disasters. As a legislator, he said he will make sure first responders have the resources available to respond and prevent acts of violence if possible. Hochard said he supports background checks for gun ownership and red flag laws.
Farkas said he is interested in enacting “enough is enough” legislation which would require colleges to adopt procedures and guidelines to have a uniform definition of consent in response to sexual assaults. Hochard said the UNC System must have a zero-tolerance policy for sexual assault and those who engage in campus-wide cover-ups.