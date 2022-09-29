Bus wreck

Crews responded to a bus wreck at N.C. 102 and N.C. 43 about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two people were hurt.

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

Emergency crews in Pitt County stayed busy Wednesday afternoon, responding to a house fire, plane crash and bus wreck between 2:30 and 5:30.

The fire at 6066 Hollowell Road south of Bethel rendered the home a total loss, said Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris. The call came in at 2:24 p.m. and three stations responded along with Pitt County EMS and law enforcement.


