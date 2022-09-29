...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Crews responded to a bus wreck at N.C. 102 and N.C. 43 about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two people were hurt.
Emergency crews in Pitt County stayed busy Wednesday afternoon, responding to a house fire, plane crash and bus wreck between 2:30 and 5:30.
The fire at 6066 Hollowell Road south of Bethel rendered the home a total loss, said Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris. The call came in at 2:24 p.m. and three stations responded along with Pitt County EMS and law enforcement.
Two residents of the home were transported to ECU Health Medical Center by ambulance for minor injuries, Morris said.
The property is located near the intersection of N.C. 11, just north of North Pitt High School. Responding stations include Staton House, Carolina Township and Bethel. The Pitt County Sheriff's Office also responded.
Crews including Ayden Fire Department responded about 4:50 p.m. to a call that a small plane had crashed at the South Oaks Aerodrome, 6440 County Home Road. Two people in the plane suffered minor injuries.
The plane came to a rest on its nose with its tail in a tree at the edge of the field, said Morris, who also responded. The occupants were able to extricate themselves and were helped by rescuers on the ground.
One of the occupants was transported by ambulance to ECU Health; the second transported himself by private vehicle.
The State Highway Patrol and sheriff's office also responded. Federal Aviation Administration was due at the field this morning to begin an investigation into the cause of the crash.
Two people were killed in May 2021 in another crash at the aerodrome, which caters to small private planes. Alan and Susan Emory Stancill died when their two-seat personal aircraft crashed after a landing attempt.
At 5:24 p.m., crews responded to the intersection of N.C. 43 and N.C. 102 in the Calico community, where an SUV collided with an Amtrak Thruway Shuttle headed to New Bern.
Pitt County EMS Coordinator Jim McArthur said one person from the SUV and one from the bus were transported by ambulance to ECU Health for minor injuries.
The bus was headed south on N.C. 43 and was struck on the right side by the SUV, which appeared to have been entering the intersection from N.C. 102. The SUV sustained heavy damage.
The Highway Patrol was investigating. Gardnerville Fire Department personnel remained on the scene and directed traffic until the wreckage was cleared.