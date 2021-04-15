The North Carolina House of Representatives approved legislation Wednesday that would give five school systems, including Pitt County’s, control of their school calendar.
The legislation is headed to the state Senate which has blocked earlier efforts to return school calendar control to local districts.
N.C. Rep. Chris Humphrey, who represents all of Lenior and a portion of Pitt County, filed a bill in February allowing local boards of education to determine when its schools will open and close.
Current law requires K-12 districts to open the school year no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11. There are exceptions, such as for districts where weather-related school closings are common.
Leaders with Pitt County Schools met with Humphrey and Reps. Brian Farkas and Kandie Smith last month and urged them to support additional flexibility with the calendar.
One of the primary issues with a late-August start date, Superintendent Ethan Lenker said, is that it interferes with students who want to take college courses while still in high school.
Humphrey’s original bill initially sought the change only for Lenoir County schools. But an amendment approved Wednesday added the school systems of Pitt County and Cumberland, Franklin and Nash-Rocky Mount to the list.
“I am pleased that legislation to give Pitt County Schools more flexibility to set their academic calendar has passed the House. Our schools need as many tools at their disposal as possible in order to return to normal after this pandemic,” Farkas said. “Working across the aisle with my Republican colleague, Rep. Chris Humphrey, we added Pitt County to House Bill 125, which originally focused exclusively on Lenoir County.”
Multiple bills have been filed over the school calendar issue.
Lenker said the majority of Pitt County educators favor ending the fall academic semester by the Christmas break. But he said the state’s required school-start date makes that difficult because it creates an imbalance between the number of instructional days in the fall and spring semesters.
Allowing the district to begin classes one or two weeks earlier would help correct that, Lenker said.
“When you look at the word LEA, the L stands for local (Local Education Agency),” he said. “That’s what we want.”
The General Assembly approved a uniform calendar law in 2004 in response to parents and businesses worried that traditional summer vacations from school were diminishing, making it harder to find young people who could fill seasonal jobs at the coast. The Senate has blocked efforts through House legislation over the years to eliminate or weaken that base law.
Some bill sponsors say schools need flexibility to address academic failings caused by the use of virtual learning during the pandemic.