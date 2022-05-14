Dickinson project prompts concern, support

On Monday, the Greenville City Council signed a nonbinding letter of intent agreeing to sell property it owns at 729 Dickinson Ave. to Taft Family Venture property for $1.24 million. Taft will combine the parcel with other land it owns to build a 150-unit apartment complex and parking deck.

City staff and Taft plan to bring a formal development agreement to the council in June for approval.

The city council is scheduled to be sworn in on June 6 so it’s likely new members will vote on the agreement.

Daniels said, as of now, she supports the decision to develop an apartment at the Dickinson Avenue location. Young professionals will be good for the city’s economy, she said, and she prefers that location to any development that would be attempted at the Five Points Plaza.

Glover said she is supportive of efforts to build more market-rate housing in the community but doesn’t want to say how she would vote on an issue.

“It may come back different from what was presented,” she said.

Foreman said she needs more information because taking a stance.

“I would need to do a little homework to make an informed decision because I am sure there is some additional back story that I am not privy to,” she said. “In addition to that, after some due diligence, I would engage our citizens to ensure that my posture is a reflection of their needs and interests before the June vote.”

Blackburn said she’d push for public forums on the issue to ensure the council has as much input as possible before making a decision. She also noted that the Cupola Building is a great spot for a museum, but raised concerns about what would happen to the Art Lab attached to it. Some of those questions in particular would need to be answered before she could cast her vote.

Cohen said that developing an apartment for professionals and the parking that comes along with it would do wonders for the area. He noted that it also overlaps with the 2026 Horizon Plan’s goal and that developing on Dickinson and Ficklen Street areas means more walkable access of the city. As former chair of the Pitt County Young Professionals, Cohen said professionals need to have more places to live and redevelopment is a smart way to provide that.

Smiley said he’s excited to see a market-rate housing project planned for the downtown Greenville area.

“It is market-rate housing for professionals. We know that not only is professional housing needed in the city, it is especially needed in that area,” Smiley said. “We’ve talked for years and years about the need for more professionals to live uptown. That will be valuable for the economic development and sustainability … of the whole central business core.”

Broussard said she’d want more information before casting a vote. She said she does not oppose professional housing in Greenville, but that it is important the council considers what the decision to develop means for business. She was not happy that the museum would need to move and now is concerned as to where the organizations currently at the Cupola Building will relocate.

Bell said that the Dickinson project is a perfect example of the 2026 Horizon Plan at work. He appreciates the work of the museum but thinks the Cupola Building is a great fit for it. He too wants to solve parking issues on Dickinson for staff, residents and visitors.

Greenville’s mayor only votes when there is a tie vote among the council but his or her support is sought by staff and developers.

Connelly said he thinks the Taft Family Ventures project is good for the city.

“I think we are seeing across our city right now a need for additional housing,” he said. Rents are rising because the demand for housing is high and the demand is low.

Liles said she agrees the city needs more market-rate housing, but needs more information before supporting the Taft project.

People have expressed concerns about the need to relocate the N.C. Museum of Natural Science to the nearby Cupola Building. There also is concern about locating the housing in an area designated as an arts district.

When housing is built, the city needs guarantees that it will have everything families need to thrive, she said.