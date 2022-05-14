Even before a developer announced plans to build a 150-unit apartment complex along Dickinson Avenue, the need for housing was a hot topic for candidates in Tuesday’s Greenville City Council races.
The consensus is Greenville needs more housing for its workforce, but opinions vary on how to make it happen. Some believe local government needs a bigger role while others believe development needs to be market-driven. Questions focused on whether Greenville’s workforce can afford the housing currently under development.
Affordable housing, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is housing on which the occupant is paying no more than 30 percent of their gross income on rent or mortgage and utilities, said Tiana Berryman, Greenville’s housing administrator. Market rate housing is property with rent that is set by a landlord with no restriction.
The city has seen steady growth in single-family and multi-family housing developments for more than two decades, with the exception of the 2008 recession and subsequent construction slowdown. However, many of those developments were privately owned complexes that catered to college students. By early 2018, a study commissioned by the city council found the community was saturated with student housing.
The council took no action on the report and two weeks later approved the construction of the 294-unit, 804-bed, Jolly Roger student housing development located at 14th Street and Charles Boulevard. The council at that time consisted of Mayor P.J. Connelly and council members Rose Glover, Kandie Smith, Rick Smiley, Will Bell, Brian Meyerhoeffer and William Litchfield. Meyerhoeffer and Litchfield are not seeking re-election.
Since 2019 there have been 11 multi-family housing developments with a combined 1,273 units built in the city, according to data Planning and Development Services Director Thomas Barnett provided the city council last month. The number included the Jolly Roger.
There are five proposed multi-family projects with a total of 816 units that have submitted site plans for review by planning staff. Barnett said site plan submission indicates construction is likely.
There also have been multiple approved rezoning requests that could generate 2,316 additional housing units. However, Barnett said, no plans have been submitted so it’s unknown how many projects will be built.
The Daily Reflector asked candidates in Tuesday’s election how the city can approach housing creation.
Mayor
Incumbent mayor P.J. Connelly, who owns a real estate and property management company, has witnessed firsthand the struggles renters are experiencing.
“The vacancy rate is extremely low. We receive multiple phone calls daily about the availability of rentals and there are not that many available in the city,” he said. “That’s why you are hearing people talking about affordable housing in the city.”
Right now, it’s difficult for builders and developers to produce affordable housing because of the continued rising costs of materials and labor, even if tax credits are being used to offset a project’s cost.
However, the Federal Reserve is moving to slow down the economy, which will likely slow the real estate market, Connelly said. That should reduce the cost of materials and construction and make it easier to build affordable housing.
Elizabeth Liles, director of Daughters of Worth, a nonprofit that helps young women find jobs and stable housing, has experienced the difficulties of finding affordable housing. However, building additional apartment complexes only solves a portion of the problem.
“We also need to make certain we are providing citizens with an opportunity for home ownership coaching,” Liles said. When people move out of rental units into property they own, they become more integrated into the community.
While the City of Greenville offers multiple programs to help first time homebuyers, Liles said it doesn’t appear the information is getting to the people who need the resources.
“We have to be intentional in going to people and making sure folks who need these services are aware they are here,” she said.
District 1
Incumbent Monica Daniels believes that before housing can be addressed, the council needs to lock down where specific needs are. She said she sees them “all over.”
Her work with the council would stress rebuilding at homes where it is possible. For seniors in particular, Daniels wants to offer help when possible through the city’s programs instead of asking someone who might not be physically able to try themselves.
“You and I, if something breaks, we can probably fix it on our own,” Daniels said. “For seniors, that’s not necessarily an option.”
Daniels’ opponent, William Shiver, declined a request to be interviewed on the subject.
District 2
Incumbent Rose Glover said along with market-rate housing, she would like to see developers work on affordable housing projects. She would like to see more projects like the agreement the city struck with Taft-Mill Group in December.
The council unanimously voted to commit $1 million to a 180-unit apartment complex that will serve families who make less than 60 percent of the county’s area median income. A percentage of units also will be set aside for veterans and victims of domestic violence.
She also wants to continue the city’s effort to rehabilitate existing housing.
Glover’s challenger, Tonya Foreman, said decisions about housing needs are based on what is profitable versus the needs of the average citizen. Discussions about housing focus on providing more rental options, which are “profit-ginning opportunities.”
She wants the city to partner with community-based organizations to offer homeownership coaching so more people can buy their own homes.
She also wants to find a way to address investors who offer cash or more than the appraised market value for homes, which makes it difficult for people to buy homes.
District 3
Marion Blackburn, who held the seat from 2009-2015, said the key to improving access to affordable housing is being proactive with funding. That means seeking out federal, state and local dollars through programs like the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency and COVID relief funds. Rather than focus solely on building new houses, she wants to give homeowners access to resources they need for repairs. She also wants to look at rehabilitation and restoration options for some of the older homes in town.
Mixed-use housing, meaning residences that provide shelter for people of varied income, needs to be located in places with access to retail, parks and public spaces, Blackburn said.
“When I look at housing and affordable housing issues in Greenville, as a city council member I’m going to look at resources available for our community,” Blackburn said. “Are we using them to support housing that is accessible to all people?”
Nathan Cohen, her opponent, said that he wants the council to work with developers on affordable, energy-efficient homes. In his day job as a financial adviser, Cohen said he is keeping tabs on factors affecting the housing market and will continue for the foreseeable future. For Greenville, that is a lack of inventory, rising costs and the pressure of inflation.
“It’s going to make it even more difficult for people to be able to afford paying for a house,” Cohen said. “Complicating this even further, people are going to have these super-low interest rates … and they’re not going to want to move out of their house … when they have a rate of 2.5 percent into a house with a rate at 6 or 7 percent.”
District 4
Incumbent Rick Smiley said he believes Greenville has adequate affordable housing stock.
“Our housing stock isn’t ideal, but generally speaking, the middle class, professionals can afford to live here. A school teacher, a police chief, the manager of a grocery store; people aren’t required to commute,” Smiley said.
However, there is a problem with low-income housing because much of what exists is old and needs repairs. The city is trying to address it by allocating a $1 million to assist people who want to renovate properties.
The city also has made land available to private developers who have built homes that can be sold at lower costs. The city also has used its first-time buyers’ program to help people secure those homes.
“Council doesn’t build houses, developers build houses,” Smiley said. The council makes it possible for developers to build homes by reviewing and approving rezoning requests.
“I think that is where the city’s role is, it is to make sure the city’s zoning map provides adequate space for all the needed uses,” Smiley said. “It’s been evident across the country that housing is a major land-use need. That’s a municipal role, to make sure our map matches the needs of the community as it grows.”
Smiley’s challenger, Robert McCarthy, did not return a message requesting an interview.
At-Large Seat
Councilman Will Bell, currently serving District 3, feels like adhering to the Horizon 2026 community plan, has been a boon for the city. He wants the council to continue directing developers toward redevelopment of lots that already have utilities and focus on infill, something he said is the most cost effective way to develop. It also provides what he said are the most affordable options. Partnerships with developers will be essential too, Bell said.
“Continuing to make sure we partner with the folks like the Taft Mills Group where we partnered recently ... on making 180 affordable housing units,” Bell said. “We put $1 million towards that project.”
Sherry Broussard, a write-in candidate competing with Bell, does not think the council is doing enough to address housing needs. She is concerned about continued rezoning to multi-family areas. She said homes in multi-family zones are not affordable to everyone. She is also concerned about senior housing.
“Before everything developed between Smithwaite and Turnbury, a developer from out of our region had proposed to build (senior housing), but it got turned down,” Broussard said. “I think that’s another important aspect of housing.”