A 20-apartment complex for youths exiting the foster care system is expected to open next fall, but officials said the project will need to seek additional funding on top of $2 million already granted from federal funds.

Wayman Williams, executive director and CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Greenville, said Wednesday that work could begin as early as Jan. 1 on the project dubbed ARISE, a development that will cater to people age 18-24 who are at risk of homelessness after they age out of foster care. It is being funded in part by a $2,085,540 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.


