Affordable housing and transportation were hot topics at a Tuesday night debate between Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly and his challenger in the May 17 election, Elizabeth Liles.
Pirates Vote, the Student Government Association and the Political Science Honor Society Pi Sigma Alpha hosted the hourlong event at the Main Campus Student Center’s black box theater. Early voting in the municipal and primary elections starts April 28.
Connelly said affordable housing needs are being addressed in Greenville through partnerships with local developers.
“This is probably one of those issues that has really accelerated over the last 6-12 months,” Connelly said. “You’re seeing affordable housing being less and less available. One of the things the city is really focusing on is being able to provide affordable housing.
“One of the things we have done recently that I am really proud of is the city was able to partner with a local builder in the community and we built four homes at cost. The builder was able to go in and not charge at any kind of profit.”
Connelly also noted the City Council’s vote to commit $1 million in state HOME funds for an affordable housing development near Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard as part of a $28.8 million project by the Taft-Mills Group.
Liles said that the rising rents are a result of the council’s history under Connelly of encouraging unnecessary student housing projects.
“We are seeing the housing crisis, we are seeing it because of the decisions of our City Council,” Liles said. “Five years ago the council had a study conducted that was able to assess our need for student living apartments. It was concluded in that data that we were already exceeding that demand.
“It was recommended that student living houses not be built. Yet, against that recommendation, council leadership decided to continue to develop those properties.”
Issues at some of those developments, such as sewage problems at The Jolly Roger in late 2021, were brought up by Liles before she was cut off for time.
On the subject of traffic and potholes, Liles said that greater traffic and wear and tear is created because the council is not adhering to the city’s Horizons Land Use Plan.
“That was created and represented by the people and adopted by the City Council,” Liles said. “When you have recommendations that are being made to share this is how growth can be to be the best use of life possible for people, and we make decisions that go against that, you’re going to see the impact of that in your traffic. You’re going to see the impact of that in your road wear.”
Connelly said funding for road systems in Greenville has increased since his time on the council and that the city was awarded a $15 million BUILD grant for things like realignment and resurfacing on roadways.
The two seemed to agree on a number of policy issues. Both said economic development, particularly having jobs available for residents, are main platforms of their campaign. Connelly and Liles also agreed that ECU and City of Greenville transit systems should merge.
Connelly said that a merger would allow for joint funding of projects. Liles said that transportation is essential for people to get to work or medical appointments on time.
On the issue of inclusion, Connelly said ECU has been a leader in part with the success of the Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center. He also noted the city’s offering of programs for minority and women-owned small businesses.
Liles said she would work to ensure minority business owners were informed about available funding and that she supported expression like a Black Lives Matter mural that had been on First Street.
Connelly, a property manager and former ECU baseball player, is seeking his third two-year term as mayor. Prior to winning the seat in 2017, he served two years as the District 5 representative on the City Council and served on the city Planning and Zoning Commission.
Liles, the founder of the nonprofit Daughters of Worth, moved to the community in 2013. She announced her candidacy in September and said she is running on a platform of “One Greenville” that focuses on ensuring all people have the opportunity to prosper, succeed and thrive.
The Pirates Vote team offered voter registration on site at the event. The deadline to register to vote on Election Day, when polling places will open throughout the city, is April 22. Early voting sites will open at five locations including the Main Campus Student Center, from April 28 through May 14. Residents may register and vote at the same time at the early voting sites.
Jody Baumgartner, professor of political science, and Daniel Morgan, an ECU student who is the former director of local and state affairs for the Student Government Association, served as moderators.