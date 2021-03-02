A stray dog’s sad tale seems to be heading toward a happy ending.
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, along with veterinary staff at Pitt County Animal Hospital, are seeing to the recovery of Thea, a 7-month-old shepherd mix who was found in squalid circumstances. Through social media, the Humane Society has raised $1,750 to help with her care.
Greenville’s Animal Protective Services (APS) found Thea as a stray with severe injuries, most notably a harness embedded in her body.
“She was in horrible shape, clearly in pain and barely able to walk without hunching over,” according to a post on the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
“I saw her posted on the Animal Protective Services Facebook page and I immediately messaged the officer to say we were interested in pulling this dog to help with medical or anything she needed,” said Shelby Jolly, shelter director for the Humane Society.
“They let me know that she did potentially have a rough start, about the embedded harness and that she had been receiving treatment from East Carolina Veterinary Services and the wonderful vets there.”
Once Thea’s stray hold was up, she was permitted to go with the Humane Society on Feb. 23. She was taken to the Pitt County Animal Hospital where she has remained for treatment since. Anne Eldridge, head veterinarian for the hospital, says her wounds are healing.
“We are going to have to go in and perform a surgery which is called a delayed closure,” Eldridge said. “The wound could heal on its own but it would take so long. This is really easier on her in the long run.”
Despite the trauma, Thea has maintained a cheery disposition around people. Eldridge says that the process varies from animal to animal.
“Some get really touchy and will think that any touch is a threat, since they are hurting,” she said. “It is difficult. We don’t know what she’s been through and obviously she can’t tell you. I’m unsure if she will have any trauma.”
Since Feb. 24, 45 people have contributed money to help with Thea’s medication, boarding and other needs. The money also goes toward necessary procedures such as spaying or heartworm drugs.
“All of that money is going toward her care,” Jolly said. “She definitely has a longer road to go, but she is a very sweet dog. Everyone that has met her or spent any time with her just says that she has a wonderful personality.”
“She continues to win over hearts and has a great spirit in spite of what she is going through,” Jolly said. “We just want to thank the community and everyone who has donated or shared. There is no such thing as too small of a donation or an unappreciated share. We appreciate everything.
“Our community and those outside of it who have donated or shared well wishes. We just really appreciate everyone who has had hope for Thea to completely recover and find her forever home.”
Eldridge says that, with surgery and good luck, Thea could be ready to find that home in as little as four weeks.
“I’ve been (a veterinarian) for 20 years,” Eldridge said. “You don’t see things like this very often. When there is an animal in need (the Humane Society) comes together. I’m really proud of Greenville, it’s nice to see people doing the right thing.”
Donations can be made at https://www.facebook.com/HSECarolina.
Microchipping
In addition to donations to help animals like Thea, Jolly said that people can help by spreading awareness about microchipping pets.
“It’s very important for microchipping and things like that to continue to help with reuniting animals,” Jolly said. “As a pet owner, you need to ensure you are doing everything you can to help in the community. I think a lot of animals would find their way back if they were microchipped since the first thing anyone does is scan.”