Jillian Eller, left, and Alex Lara-Theus of Greenville Unitarian Universalist Fellowship speak with visitors at their booth on Saturday during Pride event. The church invited guests to leaves messages about being proud.
Fans enjoy one of many performers who put on a show at Saturday’s NAMI Pride Event at The Greenville Town Common.
Photos by Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector
Pride 2
Jillian Eller of Greenville Unitarian Universalist Fellowship talks about some of the messages of pride left by visitors to the church’s booth during the NAMI Pride Event.
NAMI's Pride Event drew hundreds to the Greenville Town Common on Saturday for entertainment, food, companionship and camaraderie.
More than 30 vendors lined the sidewalks at the Greenville Town Common on Saturday for the Pride event.
All the colors of the rainbow filled Greenville’s Town Common on Saturday as hundreds gathered for a celebration of LGBTQ pride that included families and friends who wanted the crowd to know they were loved.
NAMI Pitt County’s third annual Pride Event featured more than 30 vendors and live performances throughout the day from drag queens and kings. Coordinator Tiffanie Herring, president of NAMI, said the event’s success is important in the face of efforts targeting transgender LGBTQ rights. Eastern North Carolina and their allies “showed up with love, support, pride, and we aren’t afraid to speak up for what they believe in,” she said.