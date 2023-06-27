All the colors of the rainbow filled Greenville’s Town Common on Saturday as hundreds gathered for a celebration of LGBTQ pride that included families and friends who wanted the crowd to know they were loved.

NAMI Pitt County’s third annual Pride Event featured more than 30 vendors and live performances throughout the day from drag queens and kings. Coordinator Tiffanie Herring, president of NAMI, said the event’s success is important in the face of efforts targeting transgender LGBTQ rights. Eastern North Carolina and their allies “showed up with love, support, pride, and we aren’t afraid to speak up for what they believe in,” she said.


