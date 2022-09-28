Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods

Visitors to the Southernmost Point buoy brave the high waves from Hurricane Ian on Tuesday, in Key West, Fla.

 Mary Martin/the associated press

Authorities and residents in the Greenville area are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian as it makes its way north with rains that could cause flooding across the region.

Roger Martin, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Morehead City, said that as of Tuesday the storm was expected to bring 3-7 inches of rain to the area between Friday and Saturday. Pitt County should be on the lower end of that total, he said.


