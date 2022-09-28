Authorities and residents in the Greenville area are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian as it makes its way north with rains that could cause flooding across the region.
Roger Martin, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Morehead City, said that as of Tuesday the storm was expected to bring 3-7 inches of rain to the area between Friday and Saturday. Pitt County should be on the lower end of that total, he said.
There is an “almost zero” percent chance of the storm remaining a hurricane as it follow its projected path through central and southern Florida, moves through Georgia and into the Carolinas. Coastal North Carolina will bear the brunt of the rainfall, Martin said, and the recent dry weather for other parts of the state means soil is better prepared to handle the downpour.
“We’re below normal for (precipitation) especially over the past two or three weeks, so our soil can handle a bit more water with this event coming in,” Martin said. “We still think there will be some flooding issues but it could take a little more time for some of those issues to crop up.”
As of Tuesday at noon the weather service reported the Tar River was at a height of 3.74 feet. The river’s flood stage is 13 feet.
Martin said people who live near a body of water or in areas with a creek or ditch that accumulates rain should elevate their belongings. Anyone on a waterway or in a floodplain especially needs to prepare accordingly.
“People kind of know their areas,” Martin said. “Even some of the rivers that kind of cut up further inland ... will likely see some rises.”
While the 3-4 inch mark is comparatively low, if the storm stalls or a particularly powerful band of the storm moves into the area, issues will be more severe.
“All it takes is one band to set up over one area to get those higher amounts,” Martin said.
Because hurricanes are unpredictable, the weather service is urging residents to keep an eye on shifts in storm’s movement. Martin said if Ian could strengthen again if it diverts from its land-centric path to one over water.
As of Tuesday Pitt County Emergency Management was still in its monitoring stage for the hurricane. Randy Gentry, emergency management director, said that authorities will have a better idea of which resources are needed in specific areas as the storm approaches.
“Rain and a little bit of wind is what it looks like now” Gentry said. “But it keeps changing so we’ll watch it. As we get closer we’ll be better able to define what we need to do.”
Gentry said that Pitt County is prepared to assist neighboring counties if resources are not needed locally. He said that people should always have a plan and urged residents to visit Ready.gov or ReadyNC.gov for tips on making an emergency plan.
Gentry noted that tarps are handy to have in case of a storm. Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling is giving away 8x10 tarps beginning 8 a.m. Saturday at the Transfer Station located 3025 Landfill Road in Greenville. The event will continue while supplies last.
A news release said the giveaway is part of its “Secure Your Load” campaign to educate the public on properly securing waste. He said it would be OK to get a tarp for storm-related reasons.
East Carolina University is encouraging students, faculty and staff to keep up with weather updates. A notice from the university said decisions will be made regarding university operations if conditions appear potentially threatening. Official statements on work or class schedules will be announced using the ECU Alert system via text and email.
The American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that ECU’s Saturday football game against the University of South Florida Bulls is being moved across the state from Tampa to Florida Atlantic University’s stadium in Boca Raton, Florida. ESPN+ will now broadcast the game at 2:30 p.m.
The Tampa area is expected to be where Ian first makes landfall.
Martin said that all of southern and central Florida will experience heavy rain amid the storm. Boca Raton should fare better but will still see rain and storms.
With the team out of town, many organizations have events planned this weekend. They also will have eyes on the forecast.
The Greenville Noon Rotary Club scheduled its annual Field of Heroes event to begin Saturday at the Greenville Town Common. Event chairman Stephen Walsh said that the group will decide by 5 p.m. today if the event is being postponed.
“Obviously dumping rain is not conducive to setting up 500 American flags,” Walsh said. “They kind of whip around a bit. Right now it’s a flip of the coin, about a 50/50 chance.”