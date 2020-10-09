WINTERVILLE — Members of the Winterville community gathered at Hillcrest Park earlier this week to dedicate a pair of murals they hoped would send a message and start conversations about unity.
With the town’s blessing, volunteers from a local church painted “People Against Racism” in large, bright yellow letters in the parking lot and erected the image of a boy hold a pack of Skittles near the entrance. The Skittle are an homage to Trayvon Martin, a teenager killed in Florida. The work was unveiled Sunday.
“What we are doing here today is bringing more awareness about issues in the community,” Rebuild Christian Center Church pastor Darron Carmon said Sunday.
Racism is still very much alive for the African American community, Carmon said, and the murals address and share that message.
“It might look like art, but it’s much deeper than that,” he said. “It’s articulation.”
The 5-foot by 5-foot image features Carmon’s 12-year old son, Rontae, with a tear in his eye walking down a street. The Skittles are a reminder that Martin had gone a store to buy the candy before he was killed walking home by a member of a community watch.
A muted American flag in the background carriesh the names of other African Americans killed organizers said were killed unjustly: Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Elijah McClain and Tamir Rice. The words “I just wanna live” at the top echo the cries of the youth, Carmon said.
The murals, commissioned by Rebuild Christian Church, the Black Ministers Alliance of Winterville and the organization People Against Racism, and approved by the Winterville Town Council, reinforces Winterville’s commitment to make things better, Carmon said.
“We’re determined to be a part of the solution and eradicate the problems,” he said. “We might not be able to change everything today, but we are going to keep working.
“We are determined to fight for the equal treatment of everybody.”
The murals are a great way to show commitment and voice concerns while remaining peaceful, said pastor Kenneth Joyner of Haddock United American Free Will Baptist Church. “It has allowed us to show we can peacefully protest without violence. We can make our voices be heard,” Joyner said.
Carmon added, “Violence is going on on both sides. Police are being targeted. I condemn violence against the police, but I need the police to also say ‘I condemn racism.’”
The mural project has already brought together and fostered unity in the African American community, Carmon said.
“We’ve established new relationships. We’ve broken territorial barriers,” he said. “We’ve come together with our denominational differences. The great thing that has taken place is how we’ve been able to meet different people with like minds who are willing to join our cause.”
Unity is the key to ending racism, said Rebuild Christian Center member Darius Crumb.
“We want to encourage more and more people to be unified,” he said. “Unity and love is what is going to erase racism. Racism is something we will all need to fight against.”
Carmon hopes the murals inspire others and remind people that “faith without works is dead.”
“People say ‘I’m not racist.’” he said. “But we need you to not just say it, but we need you to show it. We also need those in law enforcement to speak up … If you don’t speak up, we don’t know where you are.”
Several elected officials attended the dedication to show their support.
“I’m proud of it and I’m proud of the community and the stance it’s taken against racism,” said Councilwoman Veronica Roberson. “It’s part of our effort to ensure all know they matter — especially our young folks — they matter.
“We want our young people to get involved in our community” Roberson said. “Racism does not have a place here. You young people are the ones that carry the torch.”
Councilman Tony Moore added, “It’s a good cause. It’s a good statement. It’s against any type of racism — yellow, black or white.”
Sen. Don Davis said the dedication underlined the importance of love.
“Love will go a long ways in our lives,” Davis said. “It should always be a subtle reminder of our past but above all, it should be a reminder of our commitment of our promise for a better future for all the young individuals today.”
Many in attendance said they were touched by the murals and the message they brought to the community.
“It’s really inspiring and it makes a positive statement,” said Michele Daniels of Greenville.
Elder Liz Johnson of Rebuild Christian Church said the movement is for future generations. “It brought tears to my eyes, just the look on his face.”