The Sunday that Jim Gray preached his first sermon as pastor of Greenville First Pentecostal Holiness Church, many of the long-term members needed no introduction, just a reminder that their new minister no longer goes by Jim Bob.

That was what everyone called him back in the 1980s when Gray would sometimes jump the ditch to cross over to the church from his family’s yard in the adjacent Brentwood neighborhood. From his preteen years until he went off to college in the early 1990s, he was there playing music or involved in Bible study most anytime the doors were open. Thirty years later, those doors have opened again for Gray to become lead pastor of his childhood church.


