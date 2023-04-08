The Sunday that Jim Gray preached his first sermon as pastor of Greenville First Pentecostal Holiness Church, many of the long-term members needed no introduction, just a reminder that their new minister no longer goes by Jim Bob.
That was what everyone called him back in the 1980s when Gray would sometimes jump the ditch to cross over to the church from his family’s yard in the adjacent Brentwood neighborhood. From his preteen years until he went off to college in the early 1990s, he was there playing music or involved in Bible study most anytime the doors were open. Thirty years later, those doors have opened again for Gray to become lead pastor of his childhood church.
“It was time to come home and pastor this church,” said Gray, 49, who this weekend will lead his first Easter service at the church that his parents still attend. “I knew that the Lord was opening the door for me to come back home.”
Gray, a 1992 graduate of Greenville Christian Academy, was 8 or 9 years old when Sandra and Jimmy Gray started making the drive from the Pactolus area to bring young Jim Bob and his sister, Winnie, to the church on Brinkley Road on Sunday mornings. A year or so later, the family moved into the city, in part, to be closer to the church.
“My parents chose the house that they chose because it was within walking distance,” Gray recalled. “My sister and I, our lives just revolved completely around this place. … There are certainly some of the members here that were extremely influential in my life growing up.”
Greenville First Pentecostal Holiness was Gray’s first-ever job in ministry. He was hired at age 16 as the church pianist.
“I was a part-time musician,” he said, recalling the Saturday nights he spent in the sanctuary rehearsing the music for the following day. “I wish I had kept that first check; it would have been nice to show.”
Gray, who both read music and played by ear, comes from a musical family. His mother had traveled eastern North Carolina as part of a gospel group with her mother, aunts and uncles. It came as no surprise to members of the congregation that Gray, who also sang and played the trumpet, would enroll at Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia, to prepare for music ministry.
But music had not been his only pursuit in his teen years. He joined his church team for Bible Quiz, a United Pentecostal Church International youth program that challenges students to study Scripture and memorize hundreds of verses. Church member Ruth Jones was one of his coaches, working alongside Kaye Rook to prepare teens for state, regional and national competition.
“He (Gray) was very good at memorizing the Scriptures,” Jones recalled of her former student. “I used to tell him, ‘Be thankful to God for the mind that you have. Not everybody can listen and learn the way you do.’ … We were rather intense with the study.”
But Gray never viewed the requirements as oppressive. Instead, he welcomed the opportunity to dig deeper into the Old and New Testaments.
“That is where the love for Scripture, the love for the Bible was awakened in me, in Bible Quiz,” he said. “Most preachers tell you when they go into the ministry it’s because they love people. I love people, but that’s not why I went into the ministry. It was the love of the word. That was awakened here.”
At Emmanuel, Gray met and married fellow musician Joanna Strickland, now his wife of more than 25 years. They have four children: Judah, Julianna, Jacob and Jennalyn, all of them singers and instrumentalists.
After serving several eastern North Carolina congregations as a music minister, Gray became an ordained minister and moved his family to Florence, South Carolina, for him to become pastor of Freedom and Liberty Worship Center. He was there for a decade before he received a call asking if he would want to be a candidate for lead pastor of his home church.
Not all pastors would have the same response to such a call. Even Jesus said in the New Testament book of Luke that “no prophet is accepted in his hometown.” Although he would not compare himself with a biblical prophet or with Jesus, Gray is familiar with the verse.
“I can think of a couple of other pastors that are pastoring their home church, but it doesn’t happen a lot,” he said. “I don’t really know why. I would imagine somebody’s written a book on it or done a study on it.”
Ed Stetzer, executive director of the Wheaton College Billy Graham Center, wrote an article on the topic that was published in 2020 in Charisma magazine. In it, he says pastors who return to the church of their childhood can have some distinct advantages over other pastors, although they may have to fight the perception that they are still children rather than leaders of the congregation.
Jones, the Bible quiz coach, said that has not been the case since Gray’s return to Greenville First Pentecostal Holiness Church.
“When I sit and listen to Mr. Gray’s sermon, I recognize he is very much grown up,” she said. “He is not the 13-year-old teenager that he was years ago. He’s very much matured.
“The fact that he has grown up in the church means he knows some of the needs of the church,” she said. “I think it’s probably easier for him to fit in because of his past experience.”
Gray said that although much has changed in the years he was gone, he already feels at home in his home church.
“I’ve always felt that maybe because I am a product of this place that my specific gifts as a minister, as a pastor, as a leader, as a servant, would fit this church,” he said. “Maybe part of that is because I’m a part of this place.”
Gray said the connection with the congregation, which can sometimes take months or even a year for a pastor to foster, was an immediate one.
“I walked in the door on day one feeling that,” he said. “Even though I don’t know half the people here, they’re still family.”
Stetzer, a former pastor himself, advises that another hometown advantage is that pastors returning to their home communities understand the culture and possess a beneficial institutional memory. He also wrote that the return of a former congregant to pastor a church can even be a catalyst for growth.
Member Lenn Jackson hopes Gray’s return will have that effect at Greenville First Pentecostal Holiness, which has room to grow beyond its 250 members.
“That church poured into his life and, in part, helped develop the man that he’s become,” Jackson said. “For him now to give back to the church in a leadership role, we’re all very excited that he’s here. But we’re more excited about what God chooses to do through his ministry through our local church. That’s the exciting part.”
Jackson, who knew Gray as Jim Bob during his boyhood, now addresses him as Pastor Gray. But some others still struggle to leave the old name behind.
“I have jokingly said if I hear Jim Bob, I know I’m home,” Gray said. “The only place anybody calls me that is Pitt County. The folks that have known me for all these years, it still slips out.
“I still hear Jim Bob, and it’s fine,” he said. “It’s good to be home at this church.”